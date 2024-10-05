Study in USA: Travelling to America for academic pursuits gets easier, 250,000 visa appointment slots opened for Indians

If you are planning to travel to the United States of America but worried if you would get a slot for visa appointment, we have some good news for you! The U.S. Mission to India has opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The U.S. Mission to India has recently announced the opening of an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students, thereby aiding several aspirants one notch closer to their dream of pursuing a course of their choice in the USA.

The new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews and facilitate their travel. Not just this, students willing to move to the USA for academic pursuits will also get enough time to apply for visas and take interviews easily, thereby enabling them to plan their journey systematically.

Also read: U.S. News & World Report Rankings 2025: Top 6 national liberal arts colleges in US, check full list too

Worth mentioning here, student visas continue to remain the highest priority for the U.S. Misson to India. It stated on this official website that student visas were processed in record numbers this summer and that all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of the five consular sections around India.

Notably, the latest move comes in line with the people-to-people ties that underpin the U.S.-India relationship as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden who have together set a goal to improve and expedite the visa process.

Also read: Study Abroad: Planning for overseas education for your children? Know how the new EB-5 Visa can secure their future!

US: A home to the world’s top universities

It may be mentioned here that the USA is home to some of the world’s top educational institutions, known for their undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. U.S. News and World Report recently published rankings of national universities that students from India can consider.

As per the list, the top 10 national universities in the USA include:

Princeton University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Harvard University

Stanford University

Yale University

California Institute of Technology

Duke University

John Hopkins University

Northwestern University

University of Pennsylvania

Also read: US News Best Colleges Rankings 2025: America’s top 10 national universities in pics, Princeton grabs top spot