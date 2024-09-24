U.S. News & World Report Rankings 2025: Top 6 national liberal arts colleges in US, check full list too

For many students, higher education is a dream come true. Many work hard to get selected in their dream colleges and embark on their study abroad journey. Students must research well enough about the best colleges, the right destination, preferred course and much more, as there are plenty of options available for students to decide.(File Photo / Reuters)

According to the rankings by U.S. News, nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor's degree-granting institutions, were grouped within 10 distinct overall rankings where colleges and universities were compared with schools that shared their academic mission.

The following are the Top 6 National Liberal Arts Colleges in the U.S. of the 211 featured colleges as listed by the U.S. News & World Report.

Rank 1 | Williams College, Williamstown, MA

Williams College, Williamstown, MA(U.S. News & World Report)

Founded in 1793, Williams College is the second-oldest institution of higher education in Massachusetts. As per U.S. News & World Report, the Tuition & Fees at Williams College is $68,560.

Rank 2 | Amherst College, Amherst, MA

Amherst College, Amherst, MA(U.S. News & World Report)

Founded in 1821, Amherst College has an enrollment figure of 1,907 students from 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 70 countries, as per the official website. According to U.S. News & World Report, Tuition & Fees at Amherst College is $70,480.

Rank 3 | Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA

Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA(U.S. News & World Report)

Founded in 1864, Swarthmore College is a private, nonsectarian, liberal arts with engineering college and offers more than 40 courses of study. More than 600 courses are offered on campus each year, as per the official website. According to U.S. News & World Report, Tuition & Fees at Swarthmore College is $65,494.

Rank 4 | United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD( U.S. News & World Report)

United States Naval Academy is a public school founded in 1845 and has a graduation rate of 91% with a student-faculty ratio of 8:1 as per the official website.

Rank 5 | Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME

Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME(U.S. News & World Report)

Founded in 1794, Bowdoin College has a current student population of 1,850, which is 52 percent female and 48 percent male, as per the official website. According to U.S. News & World Report, Tuition & Fees at Bowdoin College is $67,832.

Rank 5 | Pomona College, Claremont, CA (tie)

Pomona College, Claremont, CA(U.S. News & World Report)

Established in 1887, Pomona College has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,761 (fall 2023) and the tuition & Fees at the college is $65,420, as per U.S. News & World Report.

Find the complete list here