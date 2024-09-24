Creating standout college applications: How service-based leadership programs offer a competitive edge

In today’s fiercely competitive college admissions landscape, stellar grades cannot guarantee a spot at top global institutions. While high grades demonstrate a student’s commitment, intellectual curiosity and readiness for college-level academics, admission officers look beyond grades to evaluate how the student has engaged with the subjects outside the classroom. A project by the Harvard Graduate School of Education highlights this shift in focus towards personal attributes and skills linked to college success. Research shows that community service increases a student's chances of college acceptance.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Research shows that community service increases a student's chances of college acceptance. Service-Based Leadership Programs, therefore, are an excellent option for building a solid college admissions portfolio. Compelling letters of recommendation with service-based leadership programs give the student a compelling edge in their college applications. The service experience and service certificate make for a unique college application essay, allowing students to get into the best universities and, at the same time, to be part of a global network of amazingly talented and diverse groups of people who have a deep sense of purpose to make the world a better place.

Some distinctive advantages that these programs offer include:

Leadership & skill development

A proven and powerful medium to develop leadership skills, Service-Based programs provide opportunities for students to take the initiative, manage projects, and lead teams. Through these real-world experiences through leading projects or mentoring, students can demonstrate practical leadership skills that set them apart from their peers. Students enhance critical 21st-century skills through Service-Based programs. They learn how to manage diversity, make decisions in ambiguous situations, innovate frugally, and inspire others by example. They also build empathy, resilience, effective communication and problem-solving skills – a must to flourish in the dynamic and fast-changing work environment driven by technological advances.

Real-world impact

Participating in service-based leadership programs signals a student’s commitment to meaningful change in an era where social responsibility is highly valued. Data from Harvard’s project also shows that 70% of college-bound students believe that contributing to the welfare of others is essential to their future success. Service-based programs allow participants to engage directly with underserved communities, from mentoring to developing local projects. This shows commitment and the real-world impact of their efforts, something admissions officers deeply value.

Global perspective

In today’s interconnected world, having a global perspective is an asset. Enrolling in a service-based program allows students to become part of a global network of young people with a common purpose, forging powerful connections for their careers and lives. These are life-long contacts that students can build and leverage. While enhancing cultural sensitivity and awareness, students learn to navigate cross-cultural experiences and are better equipped to handle the diverse environments they will encounter in college and career.

Initiative and innovation

Applicants who demonstrate self-direction are more likely to succeed in the selection process. A key and a distinct advantage of participating in these programs is that students need to innovate with limited resources. Students who are tasked with creating solutions despite resource constraints develop strong problem-solving and creative thinking abilities. Colleges seek out students who can approach challenges with resourcefulness and think beyond conventional means. Students taking part in service-based programs master the art of frugal innovation – a must to thrive in complex business environments.

Collaboration as the future of leadership

Service-based leadership programs also emphasise teamwork and collaboration, which are essential for success in both academic and professional settings. Students develop soft skills like resolving conflicts, negotiating, and providing constructive feedback. As per a Harvard University, Carnegie Foundation and Stanford Research Centre study, 85% of job success comes from having well-developed people skills or soft skills, while only 15% comes from technical skills (hard skills). This reiterates the profound impact of service-based programs can have on college acceptance and success at work and in life.

Ethics & values-based leadership

With increasing focus on ethics and social justice, values-based leadership has become a priority for many institutions. A deep focus on empathy, integrity, and service helps students develop a values-based approach to leadership, preparing them to navigate moral and ethical challenges in college and their future careers.

A robust portfolio

Service-based leadership programs offer students the opportunity to build a strong portfolio of accomplishments. Being part of a globally recognised leadership program adds significant prestige to a college application, sometimes giving the students the chance to also qualify for scholarships. Students with international exposure and the opportunity to work on meaningful projects with a global impact make their applications stand out.

As college admissions become more demanding, students must find ways to stand out. Service-based leadership programs offer a unique blend of leadership skills development, real-world impact, and global exposure—all qualities that colleges prize. By joining such programs, students are doing much more than mere participation. They are investing in their future and the future of others, taking charge of tomorrow and shaping a more just, safe, and equitable world.

(Author Ravi Sonnad is Founder and CEO, Enabling Leadership. Views expressed are personal.)