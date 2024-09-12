Study abroad: Planning to pursue PG in medicine at a top global university? Here are 5 universities you can consider

Choosing a global university to pursue your dream course can be a challenging task! When it comes to medical studies, one must ensure that the institution they are seeking admission to not only offers the course that suits their interest but also is highly ranked among its peers. Study abroad: 5 universities to consider if planning to pursue a PG degree in medicine.

Several young medics today aspire to travel abroad for postgraduate studies. However, the question remains: How does one choose from the list of best universities? To make the process simpler, we have listed out the world’s top five universities for medical studies based on QS Rankings by Subject 2024, the PG medical courses they offer, and the process of admission. Check the institutions below:

1. Harvard University

Ranked the number one institute for Life Sciences and Medicine by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, Harvard University in Cambridge, United States continues to be a dream institute for medical aspirants worldwide. The university had achieved a score of 98.8 in the QS Rankings.

The selection process into the Harvard Medical School (HMS) comprises an evaluation of applications by a Committee on Admissions based on a variety of criteria - from an applicant’s academic records and MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) scores to their extracurricular activities, research, and community-service experiences in the field of health care.

Apart from several other courses, the HMS is known for the following Master’s Degree programs:

Master of Science in Bioethics

Master of Medical Sciences in Biomedical Informatics

Master of Medical Sciences in Clinical Investigation

Master of Science in Clinical Research

Master of Science in Clinical Service Operations

Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery

Master of Science in Healthcare Quality and Safety

Master of Medical Sciences in Immunology

Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health

Master of Medical Sciences in Medical Education

Master of Medical Sciences in Therapeutic Sciences

To know about the cost of each course, click on this link.

2. University of Oxford

The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom is another institution of repute among top global universities. It secured a 2nd rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Oxford University provides multiple courses in clinical medicine. These are full-time courses spanning a year. The courses are as follows:

Genomic Medicine MSc (Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine)

International Health and Tropical Medicine MSc. (Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine).

Modelling for Global Health MSc (Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine).

To be selected, candidates must meet the course-specific requirements for admission to the University of Oxford. Eligible candidates will also get scholarship opportunities.

For more information, visit the official website at ox.ac.uk.

Also read: QS Rankings By Subjects 2024: Top Indian institutes for Engg, Medical, Arts, Science

3. Johns Hopkins University

The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, United States secured the 3rd rank in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, with an overall score of 93.6. The School of Medicine under Johns Hopkins University offers a range of Master’s Degree programs in Medicine. These are as follows:

Anatomy Education, MS

Applied Health Sciences Informatics, MS

Clinical Anaplastology, MS

Health Sciences Informatics-Research, MS

Medical and Biological Illustration, MA

Medical Physics, MS

For more information on the admission process, visit jhu.edu/admissions.

Also read: How to prepare students beyond academics for Ivy League success, how do these top colleges evaluate applicants

4. Stanford University

Ranked 4th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, Stanford University in the United States was founded almost 150 years ago. The University offers a range of Masters of Science courses through the School of Medicine. These are as follows:

Bioengineering (MS)

Biomedical Data Science (MS)

Clinical Informatics Management (MS)

Community Health and Prevention Research (MS)

Epidemiology and Clinical Research (MS)

Health Policy (MS)

Human Genetics and Genetic Counseling (MS)

Laboratory Animal Science (MS)

Translation Research and Animal Medicine (MS)

The admission process consists of six steps comprising of application submission, evaluation of application, decision by admission committee, responding to admission offer, verification of documents, and matriculation.

To know more, visit the official website at gradadmissions.stanford.edu.

Also read: CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at iimcat.ac.in

5. University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge located in Cambridge, United States was ranked 6th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Some of the Master’s Degree Programs offered by the University are as follows:

Health, Medicine and Society, MPhil

History and Philosophy of Science and Medicine, MPhil

Genomic Medicine, MPhil

Genomic Medicine, MRes

Medical Science (Medicine), MPhil

Stem Cell Medicine, MPhil

Biological Science (Veterinary Medicine) by thesis, MPhil

Veterinary Science, MPhil

Medical Science (Psychiatry), MPhil

The admission process generally involves checking the application deadlines, registering on the applicant portal, contacting references added by applicants, indicating college preferences, applying for funding, paying the application fee, submitting an application, and appearing for an interview if selected.

For more information, visit the official website at postgraduate.study.cam.ac.uk