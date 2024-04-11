 QS Rankings By Subjects 2024: Top Indian institutes for Engg, Medical, Arts, Science - Hindustan Times
QS Rankings By Subjects 2024: Top Indian institutes for Engg, Medical, Arts, Science

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 11, 2024 03:44 PM IST

QS Rankings By Subjects 2024: This is the list of Indian universities and HEIs that made the cut in the five subject areas.

The World University Rankings by Subject 2024 announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) have featured several Indian institutions, with the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta featuring in the top 50 of the global list for Business and Management Studies and Jawaharlal Nehru University securing the 20th spot in Development Studies.

The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject have featured 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas, Of the 1,559 institutions which have been ranked across these subjects this year, these are the list of Indian universities and HEIs that made the cut in the five subject areas: Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management:

Engineering and Technology

  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Bombay (45)
  • IIT Madras (77)
  • IIT Kharagpur (85)
  • IIT Kanpur (93)
  • Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (119)
  • IIT Roorkee (179)
  • IIT Guwahati (210)
  • Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) (212)
  • Anna University (249)
  • Chandigarh University (332)
  • BITS Pilani (359)
  • SRM Institute of Science and Technology (368)
  • University of Delhi (401-450)
  • Lovely Professional University (401-450)
  • UPES Dehradun (401-500)

Life Sciences & Medicine

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (249)
  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education (317)
  • University of Delhi (379)
  • Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research Chandigarh (451-500)
  • Banaras Hindu University (501-550)

Arts and Humanities

  • University of Delhi (global rank 210)
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University (244)
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (261)
  • IIT Kanpur (401-450)
  • IIT Madras (401-450)
  • IIT Guwahati (501-550)

Natural Sciences

  • Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (137)
  • IIT Bombay (147)
  • IIT Delhi (183)
  • IIT Madras (206)
  • IIT Kanpur (215)
  • IIT Kharagpur (236)
  • University of Delhi (345)
  • IIT Roorkee (365)
  • VIT (401-450)
  • Anna University (451-500)
  • Jadavpur University (451-500)
  • SRMIST (451-500)
  • BHU, Varanasi (501-550)
  • Savitribai Phule Pune University (501-550)
  • University of Calcutta (501-550)

Social Sciences and Management

  • IIT Delhi (108)
  • Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad (131)
  • IIT Bombay (132)
  • University of Delhi (178)
  • IIM Calcutta (255)
  • IIT Kharagpur (266)
  • IIT Madras (292)
  • JNU (303)
  • Chandigarh University (318)
  • IIT Kanpur (389)
  • Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (389)
  • IIT Roorkee (501-550)
  • LPU Chaheru (501-550)

News / Education / QS Rankings By Subjects 2024: Top Indian institutes for Engg, Medical, Arts, Science
