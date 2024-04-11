The World University Rankings by Subject 2024 announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) have featured several Indian institutions, with the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta featuring in the top 50 of the global list for Business and Management Studies and Jawaharlal Nehru University securing the 20th spot in Development Studies. QS Rankings By Subjects 2024: Top Indian institutes for Engg, Medical, Arts, Science

The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject have featured 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas, Of the 1,559 institutions which have been ranked across these subjects this year, these are the list of Indian universities and HEIs that made the cut in the five subject areas: Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Engineering and Technology

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Bombay (45)

IIT Madras (77)

IIT Kharagpur (85)

IIT Kanpur (93)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (119)

IIT Roorkee (179)

IIT Guwahati (210)

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) (212)

Anna University (249)

Chandigarh University (332)

BITS Pilani (359)

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (368)

University of Delhi (401-450)

Lovely Professional University (401-450)

UPES Dehradun (401-500)

Life Sciences & Medicine

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (249)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (317)

University of Delhi (379)

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research Chandigarh (451-500)

Banaras Hindu University (501-550)

Arts and Humanities

University of Delhi (global rank 210)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (244)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (261)

IIT Kanpur (401-450)

IIT Madras (401-450)

IIT Guwahati (501-550)

Natural Sciences

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (137)

IIT Bombay (147)

IIT Delhi (183)

IIT Madras (206)

IIT Kanpur (215)

IIT Kharagpur (236)

University of Delhi (345)

IIT Roorkee (365)

VIT (401-450)

Anna University (451-500)

Jadavpur University (451-500)

SRMIST (451-500)

BHU, Varanasi (501-550)

Savitribai Phule Pune University (501-550)

University of Calcutta (501-550)

Social Sciences and Management