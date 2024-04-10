QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: JNU at rank 20 in Development Studies, see full list
The category ranks universities under the following parameters: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per paper and H-index citations.
The World University Ranking by Subject 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) was released today featuring the world's top universities that are leading in various parameters.
According to QS, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 1,559 institutions have been ranked across these subjects this year, with 64 universities debuting (i.e. having not been included in the 2023 edition).
Under the Development Studies section, University of Sussex, University of Oxford, SOAS University of London, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and University of Cambridge grabbed the top 5 positions.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured the 20th position in the category with an overall score of 81.3. JNU secured 87.4 for Academic Reputation, 58.7 for Employer Reputation, 82.7 for Citations per paper and 70.3 for H-index citations.
The following are the top 20 universities under the Development Studies category of QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024:
|Rank
|University
|1
|University of Sussex
|2
|University of Oxford
|3
|SOAS University of London
|3
|The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
|5
|University of Cambridge
|6
|Harvard University
|7
|Wageningen University & Research
|8
|University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|9
|National University of Singapore (NUS)
|Rank
|University
|10
|Australian National University (ANU)
|10
|The University of Manchester
|12
|Stanford University
|13
|Princeton University
|14
|UCL
|15
|Columbia University
|15
|University of Cape Town
|17
|The University of Melbourne
|18
|Cornell University
|Rank
|University
|19
|University of East Anglia (UEA)
|20
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|20
|Johns Hopkins University
|20
|University of Chicago
Find the full list here