QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: JNU at rank 20 in Development Studies, see full list

The World University Ranking by Subject 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) was released today featuring the world's top universities that are leading in various parameters. According to QS, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. (HT File)

According to QS, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 1,559 institutions have been ranked across these subjects this year, with 64 universities debuting (i.e. having not been included in the 2023 edition).

Under the Development Studies section, University of Sussex, University of Oxford, SOAS University of London, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and University of Cambridge grabbed the top 5 positions.

The category ranks universities under the following parameters: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per paper and H-index citations.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured the 20th position in the category with an overall score of 81.3. JNU secured 87.4 for Academic Reputation, 58.7 for Employer Reputation, 82.7 for Citations per paper and 70.3 for H-index citations.

The following are the top 20 universities under the Development Studies category of QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024:

Rank University 1 University of Sussex 2 University of Oxford 3 SOAS University of London 3 The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) 5 University of Cambridge 6 Harvard University 7 Wageningen University & Research 8 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) 9 National University of Singapore (NUS)

Rank University 10 Australian National University (ANU) 10 The University of Manchester 12 Stanford University 13 Princeton University 14 UCL 15 Columbia University 15 University of Cape Town 17 The University of Melbourne 18 Cornell University

Rank University 19 University of East Anglia (UEA) 20 Jawaharlal Nehru University 20 Johns Hopkins University 20 University of Chicago

Find the full list here