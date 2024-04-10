 QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: JNU at rank 20 in Development Studies, see full list - Hindustan Times
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: JNU at rank 20 in Development Studies, see full list

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2024 05:18 PM IST

The category ranks universities under the following parameters: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per paper and H-index citations.

The World University Ranking by Subject 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) was released today featuring the world's top universities that are leading in various parameters.

According to QS, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. (HT File)
According to QS, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas.

According to QS, the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 1,559 institutions have been ranked across these subjects this year, with 64 universities debuting (i.e. having not been included in the 2023 edition).

Under the Development Studies section, University of Sussex, University of Oxford, SOAS University of London, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and University of Cambridge grabbed the top 5 positions.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured the 20th position in the category with an overall score of 81.3. JNU secured 87.4 for Academic Reputation, 58.7 for Employer Reputation, 82.7 for Citations per paper and 70.3 for H-index citations.

The following are the top 20 universities under the Development Studies category of QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024:

Rank University
1University of Sussex
2University of Oxford
3SOAS University of London
3The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
5University of Cambridge
6Harvard University
7Wageningen University & Research
8University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
9National University of Singapore (NUS)
RankUniversity
10Australian National University (ANU)
10The University of Manchester
12Stanford University
13Princeton University
14UCL
15Columbia University
15University of Cape Town
17The University of Melbourne
18Cornell University
Rank University
19University of East Anglia (UEA)
20Jawaharlal Nehru University
20Johns Hopkins University
20University of Chicago

Find the full list here

Exam and College Guide
