3 IIMs, JNU among 69 Indian universities in top 500 QS rankings

New Delhi: Indian universities have made significant progress in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings by subject, with 69 institutions featured in the top 500 list released on Wednesday, a 19.4% increase from the previous year’s entries. The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 subjects across five broad subject areas. (File photo.)

Among the standout performers, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta ranked among the top 50 globally for business and management studies. Jawaharlal Nehru University also made its debut in development studies, securing the 20th spot worldwide.

“One of the biggest challenges faced by India is educational – providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand,” said QS CEO Jessica Turner, referring to the country’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to achieve a 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035.

Turner noted that the increased representation of Indian programs across the 55 subject rankings and five broad faculty areas “should provide some reassurance” and demonstrates “the positive role that well-regulated private provision can have in enhancing India’s higher education sector.”

Ranked entries refer to the number of times a university appears in any of the 55 subject rankings. For example, if a university is ranked in 10 different subject areas, it would have 10 ranked entries. The 69 institutions refer to universities that are included in the rankings --- in other words, these are institutions that are included somewhere in the rankings, either in the overall rankings, subject rankings, or faculty area rankings.

In the Asian region, India ranks second in the number of universities featured (69), behind only China (101), and holds the fourth position in the total number of ranked entries (454).

The 12 Institutes of Eminence (IoE), including the University of Delhi and several Indian Institutes of Technology, contributed to 40% of the country’s total entries in the rankings and secured a majorityof the top-100 positions across various disciplines.

India has also shown progress in research, with a 20% improvement in Citations per Paper and a 16% growth in the International Research Network indicator. However, the country faces challenges in securing citations in premier global journals, with only 15% of its research cited in these publications between 2017 and 2021.

“Despite facing challenges, India is undeniably becoming a formidable player in the international academic community,” said QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter.

For subject rankings, QS uses four components: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, and the H-index (a measure of both the productivity and impact of published work).

The University of Delhi had the most entries at 30, followed closely by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) with 28 entries and the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) with 27 entries.

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences secured the 24th spot globally in Dentistry, boasting a perfect score of 100/100 in the-H Index metric.

According to the body, India has shown significant progress in various indicators, including a notable 20% improvement in citations per paper, reflecting a strong research capability, and a 16% growth in the International Research Network indicator. However, there was a slight decrease of 5% in the H Index, which assesses research productivity and impact.

India’s research output surged by 54% from 2017 to 2022, making it the world’s fourth-largest producer of research, according to the rankings.

Six Indian universities also ranked among the world’s top 10 for employer reputation in specific subjects, according to feedback from employers surveyed by QS. The universities include Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B).