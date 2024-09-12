 CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at iimcat.ac.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 12, 2024 11:56 AM IST

CAT 2024 Registration: Application forms for the test can be submitted up to 5 pm on September 13 at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 Registration: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will close online registration for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 tomorrow. Application forms for the test can be submitted up to 5 pm on September 13 at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, September 13 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, September 13 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance test will be held on November 24 and admit cards will be released on November 5. The result will be declared in the second week of January, 2025.

Direct link to apply for CAT 2024

To apply for CAT 2024, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent.

Also read: CAT 2024: 10 points that all candidates must know to understand the selection process of IIMs

Candidates who are appearing in their final year degree examination and those who have already appeared for the degree examination but results have not been announced are allowed to apply for the examination provisionally.

The application fee for CAT 2024 is 1,250 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all others, the application fee is 2,500.

CAT 2024 will be held in 170 cities across the country. A candidate can choose up to five test cities of their preference in the application form.

There will be three sections in the CAT 2024 test paper- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for answering each section. Switching between sections will not be allowed.

CAT is a national-level examination for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). In addition to the IIMs, several other institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

Qualifying in CAT does not guarantee admission at IIMs. They have to appear for further selection rounds which include group discussion and personal interviews.

