CAT 2024: 10 points that all candidates must know to understand the selection process of IIMs

Undoubtedly, a majority of MBA aspirants in India dream to study at the Indian Institute of Management or IIM in their pursuit for a successful career. This is where the CAT (Common Admission Test) comes into play. The entrance exam serves as a pathway for admission to MBA and other postgraduate courses offered by IIMs. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) will be conducted between May 21 and 31. (HT archive)

This year, IIM Calcutta is administering the B-school admission test, the registration of which started on August 1. Candidates who are willing to apply for CAT 2024 can submit their forms on the official website at iimcat.ac.in by September 13 till 5 pm.

Also read: CAT 2024 registration begins at iimcat.ac.in; check direct link to apply, eligibility criteria, selection process here

Candidates who crack CAT 2024 can seek admission at a total of 21 IIMs across the country and join Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) or Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) [PhD]. The IIMs are as follows:

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Amritsar IIM Bangalore IIM Bodh Gaya IIM Calcutta IIM Indore IIM Jammu IIM Kashipur IIM Kozhikode lIM Lucknow IIM Mumbai IIM Nagpur IIM Raipur IIM Ranchi IIM Rohtak IIM Sambalpur IIM Shillong IIM Sirmaur IIM Tiruchirappalli IIM Udaipur IIM Visakhapatnam

Also read: CAT 2024: Know the top 10 IIMs in the country as registration window opens

A crucial point that all candidates must be aware of is what will be the selection procedure at IIMs be like once they qualify in the exam. It is to be noted here that criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.

For a clear understanding, we have listed out 10 points that will give an overview of the selection process.

After the declaration of the results, each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. IIMs will shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their criteria, independent of each other. The admission process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI) although CAT 2024 performance will be an important component. IIMs may also use other factors such as previous academic performance, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity, etc., in shortlisting and ranking of candidates. When candidates are shortlisted for an interview by an IIM, they should ensure to meet eligibility verification requirements. Candidates are required to show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove their eligibility at the time of the interview. The original documents will need to be produced at the time of joining the program that the candidate is selected for. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS, and PwD categories need to produce original caste/class and/or disability certificates and submit a photocopy at the time of the interview. Candidates appearing for the final year of the bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification examination must show an original certificate from the Principal/Registrar/Director of the University/Institution certifying that the candidate has obtained 50% marks or equivalent (45% in case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD category). An attested copy of the original certificate should be submitted at the time of the interview. As per the official website, candidates who submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements (the results may, however, be awaited) for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification, will be allowed to join the course provisionally. Admission of such candidates will only be confirmed when they submit the original mark sheet and qualifying degree certificate of having passed the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification referred to in the certificate issued by the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution. The candidates are required to secure at least 50% marks or equivalent (45% for reserved category candidates). According to CAT, the deadline for submission of the qualifying degree/equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2025. Non submission will lead to cancellation of provisional admission.

For more information, candidates can read the official PDF here.

Also read: BHU introduces 300 new scholarships worth 25k for underprivileged students