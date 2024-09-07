BHU introduces 300 new scholarships worth 25k for underprivileged students

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain in his address to BHU's faculty members said that 300 new scholarships, each worth Rs. 25,000 per annum were introduced for underprivileged students. The university also informed with an aim of prioritising support for students from underprivileged backgrounds, 300 new scholarships, each worth Rs. 25,000 per annum were introduced. (IIT-BHU official website)

The university informed that with an aim of prioritising support for students from underprivileged backgrounds, 300 new scholarships, each worth Rs. 25,000 per annum were introduced. The scholarships have been launched under the Pratidana initiative.

He also mentioned that the Teach For BHU initiative has benefited 125 Ph.D. students, while 320 Master’s students have been awarded Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internships. Additionally, 203 Ph.D. students have received financial support to present their research at international conferences.

“Prof. Jain highlighted initiatives aimed at enhancing student well-being, leadership development, and counseling services, along with new scholarships. 15 Ph.D. scholars have been approved to conduct research at international institutions overseas and 23 to do so within India,” mentioned a post by the university on its official X page.

Highlighting the importance of cultivating a robust culture and governance system, Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain emphasised that attracting top talent, whether faculty, staff, or students, must be supported by ample resources and facilities to foster excellence.

