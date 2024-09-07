Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams out at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link here

University of Calicut has declared Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams. Candidates who have appeared for these examinations can check the results on the official website of Calicut University results at results.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams out, link here

The results have been announced for Semester 2 B.Com/BBA/BHD/BHA/BTHM(CBCSS) Regular/Supple/Improve Examination April 2024, B.Com,BBA,BHD,BHA,BTHM(CUCBCSS) Supplementary Examination April 2024, B.Com_prof (CUCBCSS) Regular Examination April 2024, SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024 (2018 Admn.), SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards), B.A/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP(CUCBCSS) Supplementary Examination April 2024, B.A/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP Regular/Supple/Improve Examination April 2024. Apart from these the revaluation results have also been announced and the links are available on the website.

Calicut University Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for these examinations can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Calicut University at results.uoc.ac.in.

Click on B.Com result links available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity had released BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses results few days back. Those results are also available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calicut University.