Calicut University Result 2024: UG, PG supply, revaluation results out at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link here

University of Calicut has declared Calicut University Result 2024 for various UG, PG courses. The results of the BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses have been announced. The result links are available on the official website of Calicut University at results.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University Result 2024: UG, PG supply, revaluation results declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared in the B.Sc/ BCA (CUCBCSS) Semester II supplementary examination in April 2024, the B.SC/BCA Regular/ Supply/ Improve examination in April 2024 and applied for the Masters of Physical Education Semester II reevaluation process can check their results in the direct links posted below.

Calicut University Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Calicut University at results.uoc.ac.in.

Click on BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses result links available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity has released a notification regarding online registration of First Semester (CBCSS - UG) Supplementary / Improvement Examination November 2024 (2019 to 2023 Admissions) of B.A. / B.Sc / B.Sc in Alternate Pattern / B.Com / BBA / B.A. Multi Media / BCA / BSW / BTHM / BHA / BA Visual Communication / B.A. Film and Television / B.A. Afsal-Ul-Ulama / BGA, B.Com Honours & B.Com Professional (CUCBCSS-UG) for the candidates of Affiliated Colleges and BTA for the candidates of the School of Drama and Fine Arts, Dr. John Matthai Centre, Aranattukara, Thrissur.

The registration process will begin on September 5 and will end on September 19, 2024. The last date for registration with fine is till September 25, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Calicut.