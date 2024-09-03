KTET Result 2024 for April exam out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared KTET Result 2024 for the April examination. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility test in April can check their results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Result 2024 for April exam out, direct link to check here

The KTET examination was conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. It was held in two shifts on both days: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Kerala TET examination can check their results by selecting a category and entering the register number and date of birth. To check the results, follow the steps given below.

KTET Result 2024 for April exam: How to check

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KTET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the rectified answer key for Category I, II, III and IV have also been released. Candidates can click on the category link and the answer key PDF file will open.

Kerala TET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School classes in Kerala. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala TET.