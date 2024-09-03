HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 result declared at hpbose.org, direct link to check here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 result. Candidates who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 result declared, direct link to check here

HPTET was conducted on June 22, 23, July 2 and 13, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

This year, 41,675 candidates applied for the exam, 37826 of whom appeared and 3849 were absent. Of the total number of candidates who appeared, 4882 passed the examination, and 32944 did not qualify.

To check the results, candidates will need their roll number or application number. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the simple steps given below.

HPBOSE HPTET June 2024 result: How to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Click on TET link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, HPTET results was prepared according to the final answer key. The final answer key has also been released and is available on the official website.

The final answer key was prepared after reviewing the objections lodged by the candidates with respect to the answers recorded in the previously released provisional answer key.

The registration process was started on May 8 and ended on May 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.