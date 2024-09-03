Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Rajasthan Police has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check the results on the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, direct link here

The Constable results has been released for all districts- Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bhiwadi, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, CID IB, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, GRP Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Jaipur Commissionerate, Jaipur Rural, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur Commissionerate, Karauli, Kota City, Kota Rural, Nagaur, Pali, Police Telecommunication, Rajsamand, Shri Ganganagar, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur.

As per the official notice, the PET/PST examination was held from December 28 to December 30, 2023. The written examination was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who appeared for the written test can follow these simple steps given below to check the results.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Click on the district and the result page will be displayed.

Check the result and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the written test will be called for a proficiency test. The dates and other details will be released on the official website. The proficiency test will be held for 30 marks. General, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates must obtain 30 percent marks to pass the proficiency test.

The marks obtained in the proficiency test will be included in the final selection. Candidates who do not score the prescribed marks in the proficiency test will be considered ineligible and will not be included in the recruitment advance selection process.

This recruitment drive will fill 3578 Constable posts in the organization. The registration process started on August 7, 2023, and ended on August 27, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.