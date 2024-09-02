SSC CPO Result 2024 for Paper I declared, here’s how to check at ssc.gov.in and other details
The SSC CPO Paper I examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO Result 2024 for Paper I on Monday, September 2. Candidates who took the examination for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CPO Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of ssc.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the SSC CPO Result 2024 for SI and CAPF link.
- A PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.
- Download the page and print a hard copy of the same for future reference.
Up next, qualifying candidates will be called for PET/PST that will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of the PET/PST will be communicated by the regional offices of SSC in due course. When out, all appeared candidates can check it on official website of SSC.
The official notice stated, “The Commission will upload the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer key on the official website shortly.”
Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the regional offices of the Commission for updates on the issuance of Admission Certificates for the PET/ PST.
For more related information candidates can visit the official website of SSC.
