SSC CPO Result 2024 for SI and CAPF out at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CPO Result 2024 on September 2, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO Result 2024 for SI and CAPF out, direct link to check here

The result has been released for Paper I. The Paper I examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, 2024.

SSC CPO Result 2024: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the Paper I examination can follow the steps to check the results online.

Visit the official website of ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC CPO Result 2024 for SI and CAPF link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the shortlisted candidates will be called for PET/ PST, which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PET/ PST will be communicated by the regional offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the regional offices of the Commission regarding the issue of admission certificates for the PET/ PST.

Candidates who pass the PET/PST examination will have to appear for Paper II. This examination will have questions on English language and Comprehension.

The Commission will upload the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer key on the official website soon.

This year, the commission will fill 4187 vacancies through the Delhi Police and CAPF SI recruitment examination, of which 125 will be for Delhi Police SI Males, 61 for Delhi Police SI Females, and 4001 for CAPF SI. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.