Explained: Why employee well-being should be a number one priority for HR professionals in a post-pandemic world

It was not long ago when the entire world faced the onslaught of the dreaded COVID-19. Not only were precious lives lost, but the countries worldwide also witnessed a considerable decline in economic activities. Things had come to such a pass that many companies across the globe were forced to cut down on manpower, while others had to shut down shop for good, which ultimately had a significant psychological impact on the working class. The post-pandemic era continues to serve as a stark reminder of why it is essential for HR professionals to promote and focus on the well-being of their employees. (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

Likewise, in many sectors, particularly in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs), employees were tasked with pressure to adapt to newer modes of operations in a limited time. For instance, classes and examinations were held remotely during the pandemic phase – something that most employees were not acquainted with.

Also read: RPSC paper leak row: India registers at least 4 major paper leak cases in 2024 alone, here’s a timeline

A 2022 report by Deloitte titled “A Higher Education CHRO’s guide to thriving post-pandemic” stated that “Higher education employees are questioning their old ways of working and elevating the expectations they carry for their employers. Across the higher education landscape, long-time employees are now leaving their universities in what has colloquially been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” either to pursue jobs outside the industry, retire entirely, or seek out a pay or title increase at a competitor institution.”

While it is safe to say that the situation is normal in 2024, the pandemic continues to serve as a stark reminder of why it is essential for HR professionals from the higher educational landscape or any other workplaces to prioritise the well-being of their employees, one of the 8 key areas identified by Deloitte to be considered by institutions to emerge from the pandemic with greater agility, strength, and resiliency.

Also read: Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2024 out for HSSLC level at sebaonline.org, here’s how to download

The report states that an institution’s Culture and DEI (Diversity, equity, and inclusion) are essential components in instilling strong well-being practices wherein leaders try to create psychologically safe environments and help instill a purpose into their employees’ work.

Here, the report has listed 8 elements of holistic well-being. These are as follows:

Emotional Intellectual Occupational Financial Physical Spiritual Social Environmental

Also read: Chevening Scholarships application window closes on November 5, eligibility criteria and link to apply

Strategies for employee well-being

The report has suggested few strategies to help institutions ensure the holistic well-being of employees:

Build a well-being norms playbook for a portion of an organization and build training elements to encourage teams and managers to model its guidance. Develop a strategy for meaningful in-person work and allow employees to work remotely, cutting down on the challenges presented by a commute and being onsite just to sit in an individual office all day with limited to no in-person interaction.

At the organization level, the report suggests institutions to incorporate the following:

Building well-being into social behaviours and norms.

Fostering well-being in relationships among colleagues (Form teams based on worker preferences, working styles, and personal needs).

Including well-being in management policies, processes, and programs.

Designing the physical workspace to facilitate well-being.

Team Level

Model well-being behaviours such as taking microbreaks or only making certain meetings video-focused.

Enable team agency and choice by allowing teams to adopt well-being practices best suited to them.

Leverage physical workspaces that promote team collaboration and performance.

Use new technologies, like virtual reality, to train team members to navigate stressful situations (e.g., interacting with a frustrated customer).

Individual level:

Be proactive and vocal about well-being needs.

Check-in frequently, proactively, and consistently with colleagues on their well-being needs and preferences.

Leverage wearable technologies and apps to help master distractions, increase mindfulness, and reduce anxiety.

Apart from the points mentioned above, another way suggested in the report to ensure the holistic well-being of employees is to provide total rewards (benefits, incentives, etc.) that an organization offers to its employees to employees, thereby ensuring stressors outside of the workplace are supported.

In this rapidly competitive age, it is of utmost importance that the HR leadership across different fields strategize ways to ensure employees are emotionally healthy and feel attached to the company’s culture.