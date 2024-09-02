Chevening Scholarships application window closes on November 5, eligibility criteria and link to apply

The application window for the Chevening Scholarships will close on November 5, 2024. Those who wish to study for a one-year master's degree offered by a UK university can apply for this scholarship at chevening.org. Study in UK: Application window for the Chevening Scholarships will close on November 5(Shutterstock)

This scholarship is fully funded, which means flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included.

Who is eligible for this scholarship?

The applicants need to pass an eligibility checker before accessing the form. These are the criteria they need to meet-

The applicants must be citizens of a Chevening-eligible country or territory. They must commit to returning to their home countries for at least two years after the scholarship ends. Have work experience of at least two years (2,800 hours). This include full-time or part-time employment, voluntary work, paid or unpaid internships. However, experience gained through mandatory employment for degree courses does not count. They must have an undergraduate degree that enables them to study in a master's degree programme offered by a university in the UK. The candidates must have applied for three different and eligible UK university courses and have at least one offer from a university by the application deadline.

Important dates

Application window: August 6 to November 5 (up to 11:59 UTC/GMT)

Reading committee assessments: Mid-November 2024 to January 2025

Submission of references and education documents by shortlisted candidates: By February 19, 2025

Interviews: February 26 to April 25

Results: June 2025 onwards

Deadline for submitting at least one UK university offer: July 11, 2025.

To apply online for the scholarship and read more about it, click here.