The Oberoi Group launches scholarship program on its 90th anniversary, details inside

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary celebrations, the Oberoi Group announced the launch of The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program. The recipient will embark on a two-year MBA program that combines virtual learning with an immersive three-week on-site experience at the EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland.(Shutterstock)

Founded by Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and continued under the leadership of Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the Oberoi Group Scholarship Program is an initiative designed to honour the legacy of its founders and nurture the next generation of hospitality leaders.

About the scholarship program:

Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi - ‘Dare to Dream’ Scholarship:

This scholarship is open to hotel operations employees outside The Oberoi Group in India. The program aims to encourage individuals to dream big and pursue excellence in their careers.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi - ‘Be the Best’ Scholarship:

This scholarship is available for hotel operations employees from The Oberoi Group in India and overseas. It is designed to motivate employees to strive for the highest standards of excellence in their roles.

Also Read: HT Interview: Is US's Lehigh right place for you? Here is how they select students, offer scholarships and more

According to a press release issued by the Oberoi Group, the scholarships offer the recipients an opportunity to pursue a Master of Business Administration in Hospitality at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL).

The recipient will embark on a two-year MBA program that combines virtual learning with an immersive three-week on-site experience at the EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The recipients will also stay and experience some of the finest hotels in the world on the Best Practice Tour during each of the two years, gaining insights into global best practices in hospitality.

The Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, operates 31 hotels and two Nile Cruisers. The Group has presence in seven countries under the luxury ‘Oberoi’ and five-star ‘Trident’ brand. The Group is also engaged in flight catering, airport restaurants, car rentals and corporate air charters, informed the press release.

Also Read: List of scholarships to consider to help students make their dreams come true