List of scholarships to consider to help students make their dreams come true

Education is meant for all but due to the constraints of funding and the cost of acquiring quality education can be stressful to many students who deserve it. In such situations, scholarships can help make the dreams of students come true. Scholarships can be helpful for students to reduce the burden that they would incur in their educational journey.

Need for Scholarship

Scholarships can be helpful for students to reduce the burden that they would incur in their educational journey. Be it for graduation or for higher education, scholarships can help students afford to study in educational institutions with less worry. With a good education comes the prospect of leading a better life and giving back to society. Scholarships can help talented individuals to go ahead with their educational journey without increasing the financial burdens and develop innovation through bright ideas.

There are various scholarship options for students to choose from. Take a look at the following scholarships for students:

PM Scholarship Scheme

Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme was introduced in the academic year 2006-07 to encourage higher technical and professional education for the dependent wards and widows of Central Armed Police Forces & Assam Rifles Personnel.

From the academic year 2012-20, the scheme was extended to dependent wards of State/UTs Police Personnel who were martyred during terror/naxal attacks.

Benefits:

A total of 2,000 eligible candidates get benefits under this scheme every year and the number of girls receiving this scholarship is equal to the number of boys receiving this scholarship. The amount of scholarship given to girls is ₹3,000/month and for boys is ₹2,500/month, paid annually.

The duration of the scholarship may vary from one year to five years depending on the course duration. 500 more scholarships (250 for boys and 250 for girls) will be given to the wards of the State Police Personnel who are martyred during Naxal/Terror attacks from 2019-20 onwards.

Check the official website for more information.

Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program

With an aim to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders, Bharati Airtel introduced a scholarship program.

Benefits:

Scholarships are for the full duration of the Undergraduate courses including integrated courses for up to 5 years (subject to meeting the renewal criteria)

The scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the fee structure of the respective institute.

The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all selected scholars who apply for it.

For scholars staying in PG/outside hostel, the support shall be extended as per the hostel/mess charges of the institute

A provision of laptop for all Bharti Scholars (responsibility for the safety/security will be with the student. No replacements will be provided)

Once the Bharti Scholars graduate & are subsequently gainfully employed, they will undertake to voluntarily extend financial support to at least one student at a school or college level at any point of time, to the extent they can, mentioned the official website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Confirmed admission in the first year (starting with the 2024 cohort) of the UG/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF Engineering universities/institutes (Basis the lastest list available).

Must be a citizen and resident of India

Family annual income from all sources should not exceed INR 8.5 Lakh

Applicants should not be recipients of any other scholarships or grants for the same purposes supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) with an aim to uplift and support girls in their educational journey introduced the Pragati Scheme.

Benefits:

The AICTE Pragati Scholarship aims to reward a total of 5,000 scholarships to girl students. The students selected for the scholarship would receive ₹50,000 per annum for every year of study as a lump sum amount towards payment of college fees, purchase of books, purchase of equipment, purchase of laptops and software, and purchase of desktops. (i.e. maximum 4 years for Degree for first-year admitted students and maximum 3 years for Degree students admitted through lateral entry)

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be admitted to the 1st year or 2nd year (through lateral entry only) of the technical diploma/degree programme of an AICTE-approved college/institute in the current academic year through the centralised admission process of the State/Central Government.

Two girls per family are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The annual family income of the applicant must not exceed ₹ 8,00,000 during the preceding financial year.

