IIM Sirmaur launches Post Graduate Programme for Executives on Leadership in Smart Manufacturing

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur announced the launch of Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPEX) focused on "Leadership in Smart Manufacturing" (LSM). The PGPEX-LSM program is designed to address the growing demand for leaders who can navigate the complexities of smart manufacturing.(Handout)

The program, developed in collaboration with Germany's RWTH Aachen University, aims to equip senior professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to lead in the era of Industry 4.0.

The PGPEX-LSM program is designed to address the growing demand for leaders who can navigate the complexities of smart manufacturing. This advanced program combines rigorous academic coursework with practical insights from industry experts, ensuring that experienced engineers understand the latest technologies, strategies, and leadership practices in smart manufacturing. The curriculum is tailored to cover the latest advancements in smart manufacturing, including automation, digital transformation, AI, IoT, and sustainable manufacturing practices, informed IIM Sirmaur.

“We are proud to launch the PGPEX-LSM in collaboration with RWTH Aachen University. This program underscores our commitment to providing world-class education and fostering global partnerships. We believe that our graduates will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart manufacturing," said Professor (Dr) Prafulla Agnihotri, Director of IIM Sirmaur.

Program Details:

The application process for the one-year, full-time, fully residential PGPEX-LSM program is now open. Interested candidates can visit the IIM Sirmaur website for more information on eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and other details. The program will begin from January 2025.

RWTH Aachen University is a public research university in Aachen, Germany. Through the program participants will be able to attend a module (semester) at RWTH Aachen University, gaining first-hand exposure to advanced manufacturing facilities and best practices in Germany, mentioned the press release.

