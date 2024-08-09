ISRO invites applications for free AI/ML and DL course, here's direct link to register

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is inviting applications from interested individuals for free AI/ML and DL program. Applicants will also receive course study materials like lecture slides, video recorded lectures, open source software & handouts of demonstrations, etc through eclass.(File Photo)

This course introduces AI, ML and Deep learning along with data processing techniques and case examples in geospatial data processing. The course is scheduled from August 19-24, 2024 and is sponsored by Indian Space Research Organisation, Department of Space, Government of India.

Professionals willing to know more about AI, ML and Dl and use the technology geospatial applications, students & researchers of civil engineering, computer science, Data Analytics, geoinformatics, Geomatics, etc can be a part of this course.

Applicants will also receive course study materials like lecture slides, video recorded lectures, open source software & handouts of demonstrations, etc through class.

Direct Link to register for the free AI/ML and DL course provided by ISRO

Candidates can receive the programme through the e-class platform of IIRS-ISRO using internet connectivity. No specific hardware/software required. However, it is recommended to have good internet connectivity at the user end to participate in the program.

Course Contents:

The course will contain the following broad topics:

• Introduction to AI/ML and DL

• Methods in Machine Learning: Supervised,

Unsupervised and Reinforcement

• Deep Learning concepts through CNN, RNN, R-CNN,

Faster RCNN, SSD, YOLO etc & their

applicationsSpaceborne Lidar Systems

• Machine learning through Google earth engine

• Python for Machine/Deep Learning Models

Here's how to register:

• Registered through Nodal centres: The participant’s registration must be approved by the coordinator of nodal centres. In case, the application is pending for approval then participants are advised to contact the coordinator of respective nodal centre.

Registered as Individual registrations: The participants with individual registration will be automatically approved. All the registered participants will get their login credentials for ISRO Learning Management System (LMS)

Candidates will be presented an ‘Award of Certificate’ based on the following criteria:

Registered through Nodal centres: Based on 70% attendance students will be awarded a "Courses participation Certificate.”

Individual Registration: A “Course Participation” certificate will be given to everyone who devotes at least 70% of each session's hours to the course.

For more information, visit the official website.

