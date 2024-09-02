Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination-I (Group-I Services) can check the results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Result 2024 out at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

The prelims examination was conducted on July 13, 2024. All those candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

TNPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 1 Services Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates whose register numbers are found in the above list have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination based on the marks they obtained in the Preliminary Examination.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination.The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs.200/- towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from September 6 to September 15, 2024 through all sources including e-seva centres.

The main written examination will be conducted from December 10 to December 13, 2024, at Chennai Centre.

The Main Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview. The Written Examination will consist of four papers, out of which Paper I will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in Paper II, Paper III and Paper IV and marks obtained in the Interview will be counted for ranking. The Main Examination answer sheets of Paper II, Paper III, and Paper IV will be evaluated, only if the candidate secures minimum qualifying marks in Paper I.