Calcutta University B.Com Result 2024 for Semester 4 out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here

University of Calcutta has declared Calcutta University B.Com Result 2024 on August 30, 2024. The B.Com result has been announced for the Semester IV examination 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of WB results at wbresults.nic.in. Calcutta University B.Com Result 2024 for Semester 4 out, direct link here

The B.Com Semester IV results have been announced for Honours/ General/ Major courses. The B.Com Semester IV (Honours, General and Major) examination was conducted on July 5, 8, 12 and 15, 2024. The examination was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm for Core Course 13 and DSE-A and from 10 am to 12 noon for Core Course 14 and DSE-B.

Calcutta University B.Com Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WB results at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on Calcutta University B.Com Result 2024 for Semester 4 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The practical examination was conducted from July 19 to July 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calcutta University.