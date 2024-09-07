 BFUHS Staff Nurse exam 2024 cancelled, fresh dates to be notified on bfuhs.ac.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
BFUHS Staff Nurse exam 2024 cancelled, fresh dates to be notified on bfuhs.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Sep 07, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Candidates can get information regarding the fresh date for the recruitment examination on the official website of the university at bfuhs.ac.in.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, in an official notification informed that the CBT test for the recruitment to 120 posts of Staff Nurse has been cancelled.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, in an official notification informed that the CBT test for the recruitment to 120 posts of Staff Nurse has been cancelled. (Representational image)
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, in an official notification informed that the CBT test for the recruitment to 120 posts of Staff Nurse has been cancelled. (Representational image)

“ As per the report of Outsourced agency, due to technical glitch caused by server failure at few examination centre(s) of Outsourced agency, Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled for 07/09/2024 (Morning Shift) stands cancelled,” mentioned the official notice by the university.

Also Read: Last Call: RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today!

As per the university, the evening shift that was to take place on September 7, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 6.00 pm and the morning shift that was to take place on September 8, 2024, from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon, has been postponed with immediate effect.

Candidates can get information regarding the fresh date for the recruitment examination on the official website of the university at bfuhs.ac.in. For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams out at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
