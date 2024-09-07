BFUHS Staff Nurse exam 2024 cancelled, fresh dates to be notified on bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, in an official notification informed that the CBT test for the recruitment to 120 posts of Staff Nurse has been cancelled. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, in an official notification informed that the CBT test for the recruitment to 120 posts of Staff Nurse has been cancelled. (Representational image)

“ As per the report of Outsourced agency, due to technical glitch caused by server failure at few examination centre(s) of Outsourced agency, Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled for 07/09/2024 (Morning Shift) stands cancelled,” mentioned the official notice by the university.

As per the university, the evening shift that was to take place on September 7, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 6.00 pm and the morning shift that was to take place on September 8, 2024, from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon, has been postponed with immediate effect.

Candidates can get information regarding the fresh date for the recruitment examination on the official website of the university at bfuhs.ac.in. For more information, visit the official website.

