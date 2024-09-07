Last Call: RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today!

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will close the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Recruitment 2024 registration on September 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today, link here(rsmssb.gov.in)

The examination of the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) will be conducted by the Board from September 25 to September 28, 2024, at the allotted examination centres. The Board will issue online admit cards to all the candidates through the Board's website only. The Board will not send any admit card by post.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have a Graduation degree from a recognized University or institute. The age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years to apply.

RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on recruitment advertisement link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the apply online link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For applicants belonging to general category and semi-layer category, other backward class / extremely backward class - ₹600/-. For applicants belonging to other backward class/very backward class and economically weaker section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of non-cream layer category of Rajasthan - Rs. 400/-. For all disabled applicants – ₹400/-. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.