British Council invites applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2025 to honour leaders for their contributions

The British Council is inviting applications for the 11th edition of its UK Alumni Awards programme aimed at honouring leaders who have leveraged their education pursued in the United Kingdom to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries. British Council is inviting applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2025 to honour leaders for their contributions.

A press release issued in this regard informed that the Study UK Alumni Awards feature four categories to spotlight exceptional achievements and impact in various fields:

Science and Sustainability

Culture and Creativity

Social Action

Business and Innovation

Eligible applicants will have the opportunity to compete on both the Global and National stages of the Alumni Awards.

Global Alumni Award recipients will gain a chance to boost their international profiles, expand their professional networks, and enrich their careers with a professional networking visit to the UK. Additionally, India will host a national ceremony to honour their finalists, according to the release.

Applicants should note that they should submit their applications by October 21, 2024.

The finalists and winners of the India awards will be announced in March 2025 and the winners of the Global Awards will be announced in July 2025. Their achievements will be celebrated through a digital campaign/

Notably, in 2023, 1,500 applications were received from UK alumni residing in nearly 100 countries.

These applicants represented more than 130 higher education institutions located throughout the UK.

Speaking about the Alumni Awards 2025, Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director of Education at British Council India said, “The awards acknowledge and recognise exceptional individuals who have applied the expertise and experiences they gained while studying at UK universities to positively transform their home country, their communities, and the world beyond. These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also show the impact of a UK education locally and globally.”

Meanwhile. Sandhya Sukumaran, the winner of the Science and Sustainability Award 2024 said, “Receiving this award is a truly humbling experience. The prestige associated with the Study UK Alumni Awards is unparalleled, and I am deeply grateful for the recognition it affords. As an Indian alum of a UK university, I am m proud to have been able to apply the knowledge and skills gained during my studies to make a meaningful impact in India.”

To know more about the award, visit https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards

