In Tata's memory: With a $25 million endowment, Tata scholarship funds Indian students at Cornell

Tata Education and Development Trust — a philanthropic affiliate of Tata Group aims to fund deserving students to fulfil their dreams of studying abroad. With a $25 million endowment, the trust provides financial aid to undergraduate students from India who wish to study at Cornell University.

Ratan Tata, who was chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons, graduated with a bachelor's degree in architecture from Cornell University and was also a trustee of the university.

Approximately 20 deserving scholars are funded by the trust and the university awards these scholarships annually. Recipients receive the scholarship for the duration of their undergraduate studies at Cornell.

Except for the five-year architecture program, which requires ten semesters of full-time enrollment, the university as per the official website will provide up to eight semesters of funding. Funding for additional semesters due to double majors or dual degrees is not available.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant should be a citizen of India who has attended secondary school in India;

Applicant should be offered admission to Cornell as an undergraduate student

Applicant should be eligible for need-based financial aid

The selection process for the Tata Scholarship gives preference to qualified students accepted to the following programs:

College of Architecture, Art and Planning

College of Engineering

Applied Economics and Management major in the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business

Majors across colleges in the biological sciences, physical sciences, and other sciences, as well as the social sciences.

Application Process:

As per the official website, undergraduate applicants who are eligible for the Tata Scholarship will be considered if they complete the admission application and apply for financial aid. All applicants must apply for financial aid by completing the CSS Profile.

For more information, visit the official website.

