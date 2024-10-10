World Mental Health Day 2024: Resident doctors talk about workplace challenges

The rise of mental health issues has called for immediate attention to resolve and find sustainable solutions that can help people thrive in their professional and personal spaces. According to the report of the National Task Force on Mental Health and Well-being of Medical Students 2024, 84 % of PG students experience moderate to very high stress levels.(Unsplash)

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has chosen the theme ‘Mental Health at Work’ on World Mental Health Day 2025, to set a platform and discuss what must be done to address this alarming situation globally.

Among the professionals who face mental health issues at workplaces are the Postgraduate students who are in their residency juggling work and academics with very little time for their own to recuperate from a hectic schedule.

Medical training for PG doctors presents various challenges before them, including intense competition, emotional stress, financial burdens, interpersonal conflicts, ethical dilemmas, heavy workloads, limited personal time, and inadequate support. This creates an environment that contributes to mental health issues.

“Most of the medical colleges do not have the right proportion of doctors to patients. The sheer workload due to this stresses out the new residents. Long work hours, less to no sleep for days, messed up meal timings, etc adds up to our woes. There's also much toxicity from the seniors, consultants and sometimes even the management which makes things more stressful for us. Residency definitely challenges the mental and physical strength of PG doctors,” says Dr Alex GB, a third-year PG doctor who is completing his MD in Anesthesiology.

A significant majority of postgraduates (64%), reported that workload adversely affected their mental health and well-being. Furthermore, (17%) of postgraduates felt overwhelmed by their workload, while (37%) perceived it as challenging. They cited factors such as long daily working hours, continuous duty for 2-5 days, and inadequate infrastructure and support at their duty places as contributing stressors, mentioned the National Task Force report.

“ There have been days when I have cried going back to my room after a continuous 24-32 hour shift. The work stress is extremely heavy and then we also need to focus on our academics. I have fallen sick very often in the past 2 years of my residency and I also crave to meet my family. There is no option of taking leave to meet your near and dear ones and this is a very sad state of affairs. I know many resident doctors who have regretted the decision to take up the profession due to the hardships they have undergone in residency,” says Dr Diya Thomas, a second-year PG doctor who is completing her MD in Anesthesiology.

A significant 36% of them as per the report felt that peer relationships did contribute to their stress levels though a lesser 21% acknowledged the need for support from their authorities in resolving relationship issues with their peers.

“ While many suggest that we should consult a therapist or seek help, most of us do not have the luxury of time. I am also worried about how they will perceive us when we open up due to the less sensitivity among people about mental health issues," says Dr Diya on why she has not sought professional help yet.

Based on feasibility, resources, and relevance, the National Task Force recommends that residents work no more than 74 hours per week, with no more than 24 hours at a stretch. This includes one day off per week, a 24-hour duty, and 10-hour shifts for the remaining five days. Ensuring 7-8 hours of daily sleep for medical students is crucial for their mental and physical health.

