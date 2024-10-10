World Mental Health Day: What is the theme for 2024? Know history, significance and more

World Mental Health Day is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness, promoting mental health education, and advocating against the stigma surrounding mental health. Organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), it highlights the significance of mental well-being for individuals, communities, and workplaces. The day serves as a platform for mental health advocates and organisations to discuss their efforts and explore what further steps are needed to ensure that mental health care is accessible to everyone around the world. From history to significance, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Think mental health is all in your head? This study reveals how your body plays a huge role ) World Mental Health Day focuses on promoting mental health awareness and reducing stigma. (Freepik)

World Mental Health Day 2024 Date and Theme

Every year, World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10. According to WHO, the theme for 2024 is 'Mental Health at Work'. This theme emphasises the crucial role of addressing mental health and well-being in the workplace, benefiting not only individuals but also organisations and communities as a whole.

World Mental Health Day History

World Mental Health Day was first observed on October 10, 1992, initiated by Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter. Initially, until 1994, the day focused broadly on promoting mental health advocacy and public education without a specific theme. In 1994, for the first time, the day had a theme, "Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World," as suggested by Secretary General Eugene Brody.

The World Health Organization (WHO) actively supports World Mental Health Day by raising awareness on mental health issues. Through its strong partnerships with Ministries of Health and civil society organisations worldwide, WHO helps to spread awareness and develop technical and communication materials to advance mental health initiatives globally.

Significance of World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day aims to prioritise mental health on a global scale. It encourages open conversations about mental well-being and promotes initiatives that support mental health care. Each year, a theme is chosen to highlight different aspects of mental health, raising awareness of mental health conditions and emphasising their importance. This day plays a vital role in reducing stigma and motivating individuals to seek help, fostering a more supportive and understanding environment around mental health issues.