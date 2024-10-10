Creating inclusive workplaces for employees with mental health challenges

Picture this scenario: A manager receives an outstanding resume for an open position. The candidate’s qualifications, experience, and soft skills are exceptional, ticking all the right boxes. But just as the manager is about to close the resume, a brief sentence at the bottom catches their eye: ‘Disclosure: I am currently receiving treatment for depression.’ This revelation sparks a flurry of thoughts. After some reflection and donning the hat of an inclusive leader, the manager chooses to proceed with the interview process. Unsurprisingly, the candidate excels at every stage and is offered the position. As the joining date approaches, however, a new thought occurs to the manager: “Is the workplace ready for this new hire?” Mental Health(Image by Freepik)

This scenario is no longer uncommon. Organisations today are increasingly open to hiring individuals with mental health challenges, reflecting the growing recognition of the importance of inclusivity. With the stigma surrounding mental health slowly eroding, candidates are becoming more comfortable disclosing their personal experiences. As a result, companies need to create environments that support employees dealing with mental health conditions, just as they accommodate those with physical disabilities. The workplace of the future is one that is not only physically accessible but also psychologically safe.

To achieve this, the hiring process itself must be empathetic. Organisations should train their hiring teams to handle such disclosures sensitively, focusing on the candidate's skills and experience rather than their mental health. An inclusive hiring process respects the individual’s privacy while maintaining a non-judgmental stance. Once hired, it is vital for HR to ensure that both the employee and their reporting manager have a clear understanding of the role’s responsibilities. By defining these parameters upfront, ambiguity is reduced, and the employee can more easily manage their time and workload.

Another crucial aspect is understanding and accommodating the employee’s unique needs. Mental health conditions can vary widely, and so too can the support that employees may require. Flexible working hours, remote work options, adjustments to the physical workspace, or even limiting social interactions can help employees manage their mental health while still fulfilling their professional duties. HR must find ways to meet these needs without compromising the team’s overall productivity.

The social environment within the workplace also plays a critical role in supporting employees with mental health challenges. It is essential that team members are trained in mental health awareness, fostering an atmosphere of empathy and openness. This includes developing soft skills such as active listening and holding non-judgmental conversations. A supportive social culture helps to create a psychologically safe environment, where employees feel valued and understood.

Managers, who are the primary point of contact for employees, need to be particularly well-equipped to support their team members. It is important for managers to recognise signs of distress and ensure that the work environment remains free from stigma. Respecting the employee’s privacy is paramount, and managers must feel empowered to make adjustments that allow the employee to navigate their mental health challenges effectively. Whether that involves altering workloads, providing flexible hours, or simply offering an empathetic ear, these small accommodations can make a significant difference.

Leadership at the organisational level also plays an integral role in building an inclusive workplace. Regular discussions between leadership and employees who experience mental health challenges can provide invaluable insights into how the workplace can continue to evolve and improve. Such interactions not only help employees feel safe and heard but also demonstrate the organisation's commitment to inclusivity.

In conclusion, fostering a workplace that welcomes employees with mental health challenges is not just about implementing policies; it’s about embedding empathy into the organisational culture. HR departments must work hand-in-hand with all employees to cultivate a supportive environment that makes mental health a priority. When organisations get this right, they don’t just become better places to work—they become employers of choice, known for their inclusive and caring culture.

This article is authored by Ashwin Naik, co-founder and CEO, Manah Wellness.