Canada Immigration woes: Changes introduced to cap temporary resident arrivals

Immigration to several countries has taken a hit in recent times and Canada is one of the countries that have been trying to take measures to manage the influx of temporary residents. The Canadian government announced a decrease in the number of temporary residents—from 6.5% of Canada’s total population down to 5% by 2026.

“ In response to labour shortages and the aftershocks of the pandemic, the federal government took steps to meet the urgent needs of businesses and support our economic recovery. Since then, Canada’s economy has evolved, and we must continue to adapt our immigration system to respond to new pressures, including a softening labour market,” mentioned the official website.

As per the recent changes, Canada has brought in changes in the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Program to better align with immigration goals and labour market needs. The proposed changes will be imposed from November 1, 2024, onwards.

For those individuals seeking a PGWP on or after November 1, 2024, they need to be fluent in one of Canada’s official languages i.e. English or French. “ As part of changes to the PGWP Program, all applicants will be required to demonstrate a minimum language proficiency in French or English. This will increase their ability to transition to permanent residence and adapt to changing economic conditions. A Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 7 for university graduates and CLB 5 for college graduates will be required for anyone applying for a post-graduation work permit on or after November 1, 2024,” stated a post on the official website.

The official website also mentions that graduates from programs at public colleges will remain eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) of up to three years if they graduate from a field of study linked to occupations in long-term shortage.

“The reality is that not everyone who wants to come to Canada will be able to—just like not everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to. We are taking action to strengthen our temporary residence programs and roll out a more comprehensive immigration plan to meet the demands of today’s changing landscape. Our immigration system must preserve its integrity, and be well managed and sustainable. And as we look forward, we will do everything it takes to achieve that goal and set newcomers up for success," said Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Here are the other immigration changes brought by the Canadian government:

Reduction in the intake cap on international student study permits for 2025 based on a 10% reduction from the 2024 target of 485,000 new study permits issued, and then stabilizing the intake cap for 2026 such that the number of study permits issued remains the same as 2025. For 2025, this means reducing study permits issued to 437,000.

Limiting work permit eligibility, to spouses of master’s degree students to only those whose program is at least 16 months in duration.

Limiting work permit eligibility to spouses of foreign workers in management or professional occupations or in sectors with labour shortages—under Canada’s work permit programs (TFWP and IMP)

Changes in Asylum claims, as per the official website.

Implementing partial visa requirements for Mexican nationals

Improving claims processing

Reviewing visa decision-making

