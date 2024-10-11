International Day of the Girl Child 2024: Top educational schemes in India to empower girls

According to the United Nations, nearly 1 in 5 girls are still not completing lower secondary school, and almost 4 in 10 girls are not completing upper secondary school globally. Globally, girls aged 5-14 spend 160 million more hours every day on unpaid care and domestic work than boys of the same age. Calling for the need for urgent action to keep the hope in girls lightened up, the United Nations decided on the theme ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’ for the International Day of the Girl 2024. (HT PHOTO)

Amidst a global crisis of war, climate change, poverty and human rights, the basic rights of many girls are being denied and restricted, a move that will affect the future of these kids.

Yet, in such turbulent times, we have seen many girls rise above the crisis and stay hopeful for a brighter future, thus sharing the light of hope for many who have given up. For them to win their battles, need the earnest efforts of government-backed policies, resources and opportunities.

Here are a list of schemes introduced in India to support girls in their education and well-being:

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Scheme

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Scheme aims to encourage the participation of girls in education.

The Scheme provides for access and quality education to girls from disadvantaged groups of girls in the age group of 10-18 years aspiring to study in Classes VI to XII; belonging to SC, ST, OBC, Minority communities and BPL families to ensure a smooth transition of girls from elementary to secondary and upto class XII wherever possible.

KGBV provides the facility to have at least one residential school for girls from Classes VI-XII in every educationally backward block (EBBs), as per the official website.

Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is a national initiative jointly run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The scheme aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls.

The scheme was launched on January 22, 2015, with an initial funding of ₹100 crore (US$14 million). The main objectives of the initiative would include to take measures to prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination, to ensure the survival and protection of the girl child, and to ensure the education and participation of the girls.

National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education

The National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education was introduced to encourage the enrolment of girls in the age group of 14-18 at secondary stage, especially those who passed Class VIII.

The scheme which was launched in May 2008, also encourages the secondary education of such girls. According to the official website, a sum of Rs. 3,000/- is deposited in the name of eligible girls as a fixed deposit. The girls are entitled to withdraw the sum along with interest thereon on reaching 18 years of age and on passing 10th class examination.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a savings scheme that aims to benefit girls in their educational journey or for their well-being. As per the scheme, the account can be opened in post offices and in authorised banks in the name of the girl child till she attains the age of 10 years.

A minimum deposit of ₹250/- and a maximum deposit of ₹1.5 lakh can be made in a financial year. Money deposited can be withdrawn for higher education of the account holder to meet the educational expenses.

The account can be prematurely closed in case of marriage of the girl child after she has turned 18 years old. The account if not prematurely closed will mature on completion of a period of 21 years from the date of opening of the account.

CBSE Udaan Scheme

Udaan is a project launched by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the guidance of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The scheme aims to address the low enrolment of girl students in engineering institutions and the teaching gap between school education & engineering entrance examinations. The scheme also aims to enrich the teaching & learning of Science and Mathematics at the School level by addressing the three dimensions of education - curriculum design, transaction and assessments.

Eligibility Criteria:

All girl students studying in classes XI only from KVs/ NVs/ Government Schools of any recognised Board/ CBSE affiliated private schools in India are eligible to apply.

The selection of the students will be based on merit and will be considered against the city chosen by the candidate for the weekly virtual contact classes.

Girl students enrolled in Class XI in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) stream.

Minimum 70% marks in Class X overall and 80% marks in Science and Mathematics, for Boards which follow CGPA, a minimum CGPA of 8 and a GPA of 9 in Science and Mathematics.

Reservation as per JEE (Advanced), OBC (NCL) - 27 %, SC - 15 %, ST -7.5 %, PWD - 3 % of seats in every category.

The annual family income should be less than 6 lakhs per annum.

