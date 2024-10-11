Design meets technology: Four promising design careers to explore

Rapid technological advancements in recent times have made the role of designers more significant than ever. The convergence of design and technology is reshaping career possibilities, reimagining traditional roles, and cultivating new opportunities. Nowadays, designers cannot visualise their work without technology, which has fundamentally revolutionised how they create, conceive, and collaborate. Today, traditional methods of sketching and static visuals are complemented by dynamic processes, enhancing creativity, improving problem-solving, and streamlining workflows. The convergence of design and technology is reshaping career possibilities, reimagining traditional roles, and cultivating new opportunities. (HT/File PHOTO)

Even educational institutions are responding to these changes by incorporating cutting-edge curricula that align with current and evolving industry demands. Their focus areas include immersive technology, data digitisation, generative AI, speculative design, and tech-integrated furniture design.

For example, photogrammetry is being introduced into interior and communication design courses to expose students to the future of design. Institutions also leverage virtual reality (VR) technology to enhance the learning experience in History of Design education through immersive learning.

The digital tools and technologies available today have redefined the design process, from concept development to execution, empowering budding designers to venture into promising areas such as:

1. Digital Designer

Digital designer is a broad role encapsulating a spectrum of roles. A UX/UI designer primarily focuses on creating visually appealing user-friendly interfaces for digital products. Interaction Designers, on the other end, craft engaging, interactive and immersive digital experiences. Motion designers are passionate about bringing stories to life through animation and visual effects. Digital designers also venture into game design, 3-D modelling and VR/AR designing. The focus is on designers in these areas to curate three-dimensional models for diverse industries and immersive augmented reality experiences.

2. Industrial Designer

An industrial designer focuses on curating products that lay emphasis on functionality and visual appeal. In a time when sustainability is of prime importance in any manufacturing process, an industrial designer emphasises eco-friendliness and the product's sustainability. Also, the roles and responsibilities of an industrial designer include creating user-centric services, crafting memorable customer experiences and ensuring that the designs are inclusive and accessible. They further contribute to the field of healthcare by designing to ease medical services and improve healthcare technologies. With AI redefining design, an industrial designer also develops ethical artificial intelligence systems that support their functions.

3. Interior Designer

Interior design is one of the most competitive areas of design. An interior designer creates alluring and goal-oriented spaces focusing on factors like lighting, optimum space usage, sustainability and smart technology integration. They design home interiors and even specialise in creating functional kitchen and bathroom spaces, tech enhanced furniture and style the entire space based on project requirements. Commercial spaces like office, retail or hospitality interiors are also visualised and planned through their expertise. Some interior designers specialise in parametric modelling using algorithms that govern the design. Further, interior designers play a key role in preserving historical sites using Photogrammetry. They also design layouts for exhibitions and trade shows and to plan outdoor spaces.

4. Fashion Designer

A fashion designer designs clothing and accessories based on current trends, keeping personal style as a key factor. They specialise in developing various patterns and use a range of fabrics to bring their garment to life. Converting designs into unique patterns for garment construction is another core function of a fashion designer. Sustainability and eco-friendly fashion practices are prioritised by various designers. Technology plays a significant role in the way apparels are designed and produced giving scope to roles like interactive fashion designer who curates garments that interact with their environment. A fashion tech Innovator integrates technology and creates ideal retail experiences whereas a smart textile designer focuses on designing textile with embedded technology. Illustrating visual representations of designs and using 3-D modelling to showcase virtual prototypes are other lucrative functions where fashion and technology seamlessly converge. Additionally, the knowledge and training earned by the fashion designers helps them develop marketing strategies for brands, promote clothing lines based on trends and sales data, manage the garment production process and even consult and give valuable advice on style and wardrobe planning.

The evolution of technology continues to offer unparalleled opportunities for designers to drive innovation across various domains. By merging creativity, empathy, and technological proficiency, designers are empowered to shape the future by crafting digital experiences, sustainable solutions, and advanced frameworks. The possibilities for design professionals in the 21st century are boundless and diverse, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry.

(Author Adity Saxena is Dean - School of Arts and Design, Woxsen University. Views expressed here are personal.)