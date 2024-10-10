IIM Lucknow Summer Placement 2024-2026: 576 offers secured, highest domestic stipened touches 3.95 lakhs per month

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement 2024-2026: As the summer placements for the 2024-2026 batch concludes at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L), students of the 40th batch of Postgraduate Programme (PGP) and 21st batch of PGP-Agribusiness Management (ABM) programs have secured 576 offers. IIM Lucknow’s 2024-2026 batch includes 234 freshers and 342 students with substantial prior work experience across different sectors.(Hand out)

The average stipend offered was ₹1.43 lakhs per month, with the median stipend at ₹1.50 lakhs per month. The highest domestic stipend reached ₹3.95 lakhs per month, while international offers topped ₹1.75 lakhs monthly.

IIM Lucknow’s 2024-2026 batch includes 234 freshers and 342 students with substantial prior work experience across different sectors.

The students received offers from various sectors, including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales and marketing, Operations and retail, and E-Commerce.

Many first-time recruiters, including Arcesium, Barclays, Bank of New York Mellon, eBay, Essar, GMR Group, Navneet, NIIF, Paytm Money, PepsiCo Agro, Saint Gobain, Sprinklr, Tata Consumer Products, Tesco, and Virtusa, participated in the placement process and offered both domestic and international roles.

Among the legacy recruiters, Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble, PwC, and Tata Administrative Services participated.

IIM Lucknow adopted a hybrid placement model this year, offering both online and offline options to students and recruiters, a press release issued by the institution said on Thursday, giving the details about the placement.

"I am proud to announce that despite the challenging economic conditions, our summer placement drive has achieved remarkable success. Our unique curriculum, combined with a host of hands-on learning opportunities, empowers our students to grow and develop the skills needed to excel. This, along with unwavering commitment of IIM Lucknow to student development and the alumni network, continues to attract top recruiters from diverse industries. As the economy stabilizes, we are confident in expanding opportunities further and preparing our students for continued professional success," said Prof Priyanka Sharma, Student Affairs and Placement Chairperson, IIM Lucknow.