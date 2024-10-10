Remembering Ratan Tata: Educational triumphs and career milestones of a visionary leader

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away late Wednesday night. One of the most influential industrialists in the country, he left behind a legacy that has significantly shaped the landscape of Indian industry. From his education at Cornell University to his transformative tenure at Tata Sons, Ratan Tata's journey has been marked by visionary leadership and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Ratan Tata death news live updates. Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night(AFP)

Here's a look at Ratan Tata's education and career:

Born in 1937 to Soonoo and Naval Tata, he was brought up by his grandmother Navajbai R Tata. He attended Campion School and then Cathedral and John Connon Senior School.

In 1955, Ratan Tata left for the United States to study architecture and engineering at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. He was awarded a Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree in 1962.

He joined the Tata group as an assistant in the Tata Industries in 1962. Later that year, he spent six months training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (now Tata Motors).

In 1963, he joined the Tata Iron and Steel Company or Tisco's (now Tata Steel) Jamshedpur facility for a training programme. Two years later, he was appointed as a technical officer in Tisco's engineering division. He then went to Australia for two years as a resident representative of the Tata group.

Ratan Tata returned to India in 1970 and joined the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a short stint. In 1971, he became the director-in-charge of National Radio and Electronics (NELCO) and began his maiden independent leadership mission. He joined the board of Tata Sons in 1974 and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

He was appointed the Chairman of Tata Industries in 1981. Between 1986 and 89, he served as the Chairman of Air India. On March 21, 1991, he took over from JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Under his leadership, the Tata group expanded globally and acquired several major companies, including Tetley, Corus, Jaguar Land Rover, Brunner Mond, General Chemical Industrial Products, and Daewoo.

In 2008, the Government of India awarded Ratan Tata Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

In December 2012, he stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons and was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Source: tata.com