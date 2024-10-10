Sachin Tendulkar among first to visit Ratan Tata's residence after industrialist's demise, bids tear-jerking farewell

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to pay his final respects to Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Tendulkar arrived at Tata’s Colaba residence in Mumbai to honour the memory of a man whose impact extended far beyond the business. Sachin Tendulkar with Ratan Tata(X/sachin_rt)

Taking to his official Instagram account, Tendulkar also expressed his heartfelt emotions regarding his time with Tata, highlighting the privilege he felt to have shared moments with the esteemed businessman.

“In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation,” Tendulkar wrote.

"I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact.

"From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves.

“Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced.”

Read the post here:

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Tata's last rites would be conducted with full state honours, recognising the significant contributions he made to India and its economy. Tata’s mortal remains will be placed at the lawns of the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai, allowing the public to pay their respects from 10 am to 4 pm.

Preparations are currently underway at the NCPA, Nariman Point, where Tata's remains will lie in state. The site has been chosen to facilitate public tributes, allowing admirers and well-wishers to pay their final respects before the last rites.

The Maharashtra government has also declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday. A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.