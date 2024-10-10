Ratan Tata funeral: Mortal remains kept at Mumbai's NCPA, last rites in Worli Crematorium

The mortal remains of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata will be kept at Mumbai's NCPA Lawns to allow the masses to pay their last respects to the legend. The industrialist's remains will be available for the public from 10.30 am onwards. NCPA Lawns are located in Mumbai's Nariman Point. Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. (AFP file photo)

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.

According to a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said.

Home minister Amit Shah will represent the Government of India at the funeral. He will likely pay his last respects to the icon at 1 pm today.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has said that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Maharashtra's chief minister's office has informed the masses that the government has declared one-day mourning in the wake of Ratan Tata's death. No state celebrations will take place today in the state.

"All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours," the CMO Maharashtra said.

Earlier, PM Modi called Ratan Tata a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being."

He hailed Ratan Tata's most unique aspect of "his passion towards dreaming big and giving back."

"He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

Recalling his interactions with Tata, Modi said, “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937 in Mumbai. He spearheaded the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. After his retirement, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

With inputs from ANI, PTI