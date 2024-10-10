Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra govt declares day of mourning as mark of respect

The Maharashtra government declared Thursday, October 10, as a day of mourning in the state as a mark of respect to the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Tata operated over 30 companies that operated in over 100 countries. After taking over the Tata group from his uncle JRD Tata in 1991, Ratan Tata made his name popular across households and industrialised the firm until it became a global powerhouse. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

A statement from the government quoting chief minister Eknath Shinde said all national flags across government offices and buildings in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning, reported news agency PTI.

The state has also cancelled all government events for the day. Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and said, "all the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata".

Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day. Additional Commissioner of Mumbai South Region Abhinav Deshmukh said that all police arrangements will be made.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in his condolence message described the death of the industrialist as “a sad news for everyone”.

“Gem of India Ratan Tata is no more, this is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharahstra. He helped thousands of people. Ratan Tata was the Kohinoor of our country. He has contributed immensely to the nation. He was a 'desh bhakt' and 'desh premi',” added Shinde.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the death of Ratan Tata as a great loss for the country. “Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country,” Fadnavis said.

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)