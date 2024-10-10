Ratan Tata dies at 86; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead tributes: ‘Left lasting mark’

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group who transformed the Indian conglomerate into a global powerhouse through landmark acquisitions and pioneering leadership, has died at the age of 86, the company announced late Wednesday. Ratan Tata is best known for leading the transformation of the Tata Group during his tenure as chairman, from 1991 to 2012.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed the company’s profound grief in a statement, describing Tata as "a mentor, guide, and friend."

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Chandrasekaran said.

Also Read | ‘The clock has stopped ticking’: Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Tata is best known for leading the transformation of the Tata Group during his tenure as chairman, from 1991 to 2012. His tenure saw the acquisition of high-profile global brands, including Jaguar Land Rover, Corus Steel, and Tetley Tea, positioning Tata Group on the world stage.

"With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," Chandrasekaran added.

Also Read | Ratan Tata dies at 86: 10 facts about the industry titan and national icon

Ratan Tata was also renowned for his dedication to philanthropy. Through the Tata Trusts, he championed initiatives in education, healthcare, and rural development, impacting millions of lives. His philanthropic efforts, combined with a reputation for humility, made him a beloved figure in India and beyond.

Tata’s legacy, Chandrasekaran said, "will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

Tributes and condolence messages started pouring in as soon as the news of Tata's demise broke.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Ratan Tata

In a series of posts on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Ratan Tata a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." He hailed Ratan Tata's most unique aspect of "his passion towards dreaming big and giving back."

"He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

Recalling his interactions with Tata, Modi said, “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to the family of Tata.

"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community," he posted on X.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also shared his condolences on X, calling Tata "a Titan of the Indian industry." He added, "He was known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade, and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India has lost "an invaluable son".

"A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership.

He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building. Our condolences to his loved ones and admirers."

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he was "heartbroken to hear of the passing" of Tata.

"Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status," he said on X. “The lessons I learned from him will forever resonate in my life. His loss is an immense sorrow for our nation, as we have lost a visionary and compassionate guide. Omm Shanti.”

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren declared state mourning over the demise of Tata, who, he said, “gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed Ratan Tata's death an “irreparable loss for Indian business world and society.”

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Breach Candy Hospital to pay his last respects to Tata.