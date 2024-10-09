Menu Explore
Ratan Tata, titan of Indian industry, dies at 86

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata has dies at the age of 86, confirmed Tata Group statement.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has died, the group announced in a statement on Wednesday. He was 86. Ratan Tata, who ran the conglomerate for more than 20 years as chairman, had been undergoing intensive care in a Mumbai hospital since Monday.

Ratan Tata passes away at 86(Instagram/@ratantata)
Ratan Tata passes away at 86(Instagram/@ratantata)

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a late night statement.

On Monday, the industrialist had in a social media post dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.

After graduating with a degree in architecture at Cornell University, he returned to India and in 1962 began working for the group his great-grandfather had founded nearly a century earlier.

He worked in several Tata companies, including Telco, now Tata Motors Ltd, as well as Tata Steel Ltd, later making his mark by erasing losses and increasing market share at group unit National Radio & Electronics Company.

In 1991, he took the helm of the conglomerate when his uncle J.R.D. Tata stepped down - the passing of the baton coming just as India embarked on radical reforms that opened up its economy to the world and ushered in an era of high growth.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
