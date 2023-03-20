Home / Car Bike / Tata Nano running on solar power! Here's all we need to know

Tata Nano running on solar power! Here's all we need to know

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2023 06:03 PM IST

A businessman from West Bengal reportedly customised his Tata Nano car into a solar powered engine less car. The car having top speed of 80 km/hr costs only ₹30 to travel 100 kms.

Where people are now dreaming of buying an electric car, a person from Bengal is driving a car that runs on solar energy. He has modified his old Tata Nano car in such a way that you will be surprised to know about it, this car runs completely on roof top solar panel's energy and does not even have an engine, reports Live Hindustan.

Photo of Tata Nano converted into solar powered car is going viral.(Live Hindustan)
Photo of Tata Nano converted into solar powered car is going viral.(Live Hindustan)

Manojit Mandal, a businessman, drives his solar-powered Tata Nano through the streets of Bankura. You can drive this solar vehicle 100 kilometres without using any petrol for about 30, he claimed. Because there is no engine, the car is completely silent. The Nano Solar Vehicle has a top speed of 80 kmph. Hindustan Times could not verify these claims independently.

ALSO READ: Tractor running entirely on Cow manure launched by Italy-based company

Saves fuel and money

Solar-powered automobiles are not a novel concept. Many car manufacturers around the world have attempted to build vehicles with solar panels, reducing the reliance on expensive lithium ion batteries for charging. These is, however, a good model of modified nanotechnology that saves fuel and energy.

Manojit said that his effort was not well received and government did not provide adequate assistance. But he chose to follow his youthful yearning for creativity. Hr converted his petrol-powered Tata Nano into a solar vehicle.

Tata Nano Pricing and Specifications

Tata Motors introduced the Nano, a small hatchback, in 2008. Tata was forced to discontinue production of India's smallest car in 2018 due to stricter pollution regulations, the report said. The Nano was also the least expensive vehicle in India, with a starting price of one lakh (ex-showroom). It was also the country's car with one of the smallest engines. The 624cc dual-cylinder engine produced 38 horsepower. The four-seat Nano was only available with a manual transmission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata motors news electric vehicles
tata motors news electric vehicles
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out