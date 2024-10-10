THE World University Rankings 2025: IISc tops among Indian universities but slips in rankings compared to 2024, see list

The Times Higher Education released the World University Rankings 2025 on October 9, 2024. Indian Institute of Science, IISC Bangalore, topped the Indian universities by securing the 251-300 band in 2025 rankings. THE World University Rankings 2025: IISc tops among Indian varsities, list her

In 2024 ranking, the varsity was placed in 201-250 band. So, IISc has slipped in the rankings this year.

Anna University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management were placed in the 501-600 band in 2024 but improved this year by securing a place in the 401-500 band.

IIT Indore has shown a major leap and has secured a place on the list this year. In 2024, the Institute did not get a rank on the list. UPES has shown drastic improvement this year. Last year, it was placed in the 801-1000 band, and in the 2025 ranking, it is in the 501-600 band.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia has retained its 501-600 band position this year. Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University have also been placed in the same 601-800 band this year.

Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2025 has ranked more than 2000 universities across the globe. The methodology to rank the universities includes 18 performance indicators, which are grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry (income and patents).

THE World University Rankings 2025: Top 10 Indian Universities list

The Top 10 Indian Universities that have made up the list of World University Rankings 2025 are given here.

IISc Bangalore: 251-300 band Anna University: 401-500 band Mahatma Gandhi University: 401-500 band Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: 401-500 band Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences: 401-500 band IIT Indore: 501-600 band Jamia Millia Islamia: 501-600 band UPES: 501-600 band Aligarh Muslim University: 601-800 band Banaras Hindu University- 601-800 band

This year, no Indian higher educational institute has made up the top 100th list.

Other Indian varsities to be included in the list are BITS Pilani, Chitkara University, IIT Patna, IIIT Hyderabad, KIIT University, LPU, MNIT, PU, TIET and VIT University at 601-800 band.

Overall, the University of Oxford has topped the rankings and grabbed Rank 1, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States, in second place, and Harvard University, United States, in third.