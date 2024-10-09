THE World University Rankings 2025: Oxford holds on to the top spot, check top 10 list and their total score

Times Higher Education (THE) has placed the University of Oxford on top of the World University Rankings 2025 for the ninth consecutive year. University of Oxford held on to the top spot in the world university rankings list for the ninth consecutive year (Unsplash)

As per the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University have grabbed the top three spots among more than 2,000 institutions from 115 countries and territories that were ranked this year.

As per Times Higher Education (THE) the following observations were made in the rankings this year:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) moved to second place, overtaking Stanford University that slipped to the sixth position

Three new countries join the top 200 - Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This highlights the rise of emerging markets in higher education

Australia’s top five universities all slip down the rankings. This as per the official website is due to declining reputation and international outlook

China edges closer to the top 10, further boosting its global research influence, mentioned the official website.

The following are the top 10 universities ranked by Times Higher Education under the World University Rankings 2025.

University of Oxford, United Kingdom - Total Score = 98.5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States - Total Score = 98.1 Harvard University, United States - Total Score = 97.7 Princeton University, United States - Total Score = 97.5 University of Cambridge, United Kingdom - Total Score = 97.4 Stanford University, United States, Total Score = 97.2 California Institute of Technology, United States, Total Score = 96.3 University of California, Berkeley, Total Score = 94.5 Imperial College London, Total Score = 94.4 Yale University, United States, Total Score = 94.1

As per the official website, the 2025 rankings include 2,092 ranked universities. There are 185 new entries when compared with last year.

The methodology for the rankings is based on the following factors:

Teaching

Research Environment

Research Quality

Industry

International Outlook

