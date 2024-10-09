University of East Anglia introduces £4000 scholarship for graduates in Biomedical Science

The University of East Anglia (UEA) announced a scholarship for Indian students enrolling in BSc Biomedical Science with a placement year at NHS (National Health Services). There is an optional NHS placement year in the third year. This placement, dependent on availability, demand, and the student’s academic performance and aptitude. (Handout)

About the Scholarship:

Worth £4,000, this scholarship which is annually for the entire programme duration aims to help Indian students aspiring to build careers in biomedical science within the UK’s NHS.

About the programme:

The four-year degree program in Biomedical Science aims to provide students with both advanced theoretical knowledge and practical skills, with a strong emphasis on real-world applications.

Also Read: 87 pc parents support tech integration in schools: Study

There is an optional NHS placement year in the third year. This placement, dependent on availability, demand, and the student’s academic performance and aptitude.

“This scholarship represents our commitment to nurturing global talent in Biomedical Science. By combining financial support with our innovative NHS placement year, we have created a fantastic opportunity for students to receive world-class education and invaluable hands-on experience in the UK healthcare sector. We believe this programme will empower the next generation of biomedical scientists to make significant contributions to global healthcare," said Dr Mark Williams, Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia, UK.

Students enrolled in this programme have the flexibility to choose between two degree options: Biomedicine (BSc Hons) and Biomedical Science (BSc Hons). The first-year curriculum is identical for both, allowing students to decide on their specialisation as they progress, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: World Mental Health Day 2024: Gen Z talks on ways to beat stress at work