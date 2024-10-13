IGNOU Best Innovation Award 2024: Here’s how the recognition aims to benefit young innovators, application form here

Are you a student at the Indira Gandhi National Open University? Have you built a pathbreaking innovation that has addressed an issue faced by individuals or the society at large? If yes, then you may be close to winning the Best Innovation Award 2024 – a recognition conferred by IGNOU that seeks to identify and support students who have the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. IGNOU Best Innovation Award 2024: Application window closes on October 15, 2024. Check details below.

Notably, this is the sixth installment of the award to be presented by IGNOU. In this article we will look at how this award will be beneficial for young innovators, who are eligible to apply, and about the application process.

Also read: OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 releases tomorrow at ossc.gov.in, know the steps to download when out

What are the theme areas of the award?

In total, there are 16 theme areas based on which the applicants will be awarded. The theme areas, as described by IGNOU, are as follows:

Health Care and Biomedical Devices Agriculture and Rural Development Food Processing and Packaging Smart Transport and Traffic Management Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel Clean and Potable Water and Water Management Waste Management and Disposal Technology-Based Social Innovations E-commerce and Business Management Robotics and Drones including AI and ML Tour and Travel Management Social and Environmental Issues Smart City and Urban Development Innovation in the Education Sector Innovation to Assist the Persons with Disability Any Other Emerging Area of Innovation and Startup Opportunity

Also read: Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 Date: SSLC, HS exam dates to be out tomorrow, says Education Minister

Who is eligible to apply?

To be eligible for the award, the applicant must meet the following eligibility criteria:

The applicant should be a bona fide and registered student of IGNOU.

He/she should have developed and implemented an innovative product, process, or service as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the theme areas mentioned above.

How will the award be beneficial for innovators?

Students who receive the Best Innovation Award 2024 will have the opportunity for the following benefits:

Innovator students will be recognized nationally.

The best three Innovators will get the Best Innovation Award with Certificates, trophies, and cash prizes worth Rs. 10,000, Rs, 7,000, and Rs. 5,000 respectively.

The selected potential innovators will get the opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experiences.

The other potential innovators, from amongst the applicants of the Best Innovation Award scheme, will be imparted guidance and handholding for improving their innovation further and taking it to the next level, states IGNOU.

The young innovators will also have the chance to participate in competitions organized by the Ministry and other prestigious Institutions.

It may be mentioned here that the students selected for the Best Innovation Award-2024 will be invited to IGNOU Headquarters in Delhi to receive the award.

Also read: Mathematics schools shine in A-Level rankings 2024, students predominantly study STEM subjects

How should you apply?

Candidates willing to apply for the IGNOU ‘Best Innovation Award 2024’ can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications.

Download the application form here. Fill in the application form in MS Word and submit it along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in. The applicants should also enclose a 5–10-minute video clip on the development and working of their innovation. They should enclose the relevant photographs about their Innovation.

Candidates must keep in mind that the window to submit applications will close on October 15, 2024.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.