Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 Date: SSLC, HS exam dates to be out tomorrow, says Education Minister

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 Date: Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th), HSE +1 (Class 11) and HSE +2 (Class 12) board exam dates will be announced tomorrow, October 14, the state's school education minister Anbil Mahesh informed. Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 Date: SSLC, HS exam dates tomorrow(PTI Photo)

“As per the advice given by Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister @Udhaystalin , we are going to publish the 10th, 11th and 12th class public examination schedule for this academic year on Monday (14.10.2024),” the minister posted on X.

The detailed timetables for Tamil Nadu Class 10th, 11th and 12th public examinations will be released later on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), dge.tn.gov.in. These annual examinations are usually held in March-April every year.

A total of 8,94,264 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC examination last year, of whom 4,47,061 were girls and 4,47,203 were boys. As many as 8,18,743 or 91.55 per cent of students passed the examination.

Of the total students who passed the exam, 4,22,591 were girls, and 3,96,152 were boys.

For the Class 11 final exam, 8,11,172 students appeared, of whom 7,39,539 have passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent.

Of the total students who passed, 4,04,143 were girls and 3,35,396 were boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.69 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 87.26 per cent.

For the Class 12 or HSE final exam, as many as 7,60,606 candidates appeared and 7,19,196 passed. The overall pass percentage was 94.56 per cent.

As many as 3,93,890 (96.44 per cent) female, 3,25,305 (92.37 per cent) male and one third gender candidates passed the HSE +2 final exam.