Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi390C
Monday, May 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 94.56% pass DGE Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exam, direct link

    May 6, 2024 4:37 PM IST
    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 or HSE result has been announced on tnresults.nic.in. Direct link to check +2 scores is given here.
    Summary

    TN 12th HSE +2 result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu results available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 result out, direct link to check TNDGE HSE +2 result on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 result out, direct link to check TNDGE HSE +2 result on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results have been declared. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the HSE (+2) or Class 12th results today, May 6.  Students can now check the TN 12th result 2024 on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.   TN 12th result 2024 direct link ...Read More

    The results may also be available on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. This year, the TN 12th or HSE final exam was conducted from March 1st to March 22nd. The papers started at 10.15 am and ended at 1.15 pm on all days. 

    Candidates were given an additional 10 minutes to read the paper and 5 minutes for verification of particulars. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE examination and are eagerly waiting for the results. 

    Login credentials required to check TN 12th+2 result are registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

    You can check the TN HSE 12th +2 result live updates here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 6, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    TN 12th result live: What details required to check scores 

    Login credentials required to check TN 12th+2 result are registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

    May 6, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    TN 12th result live: Which stream has highest pass percentage this year?

    Science stream has the highest pass percentage of students this year. Science subjects: 96.35 per cent 

    Commerce subjects: 92.46 per cent 

    Arts: 85.67 per cent 

    Vocational: 85.85 per cent

    May 6, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for marks 

    tnresults.nic.in 

    dge.tn.gov.in.

    May 6, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    TN 12th result 2024 live: Number of schools get 100% result 

    A total of 2478 schools have achieved 100 per cent result, meaning all candidates from those schools have cleared the board examination. Of these, 397 are government schools.

    May 6, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    TN 12th result live: Details 

    Appeared: 7,60,606 candidates 

    Passed: 7,19,196 

    Pass percentage: 94.56%

    May 6, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    TN 12th result 2024 live: How to check Class 12 results 

    • Open the result portal, tnresults.nic.in
    • Go to HSE or Class 12 result. 
    • Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on submit. 
    • On the next page, the result will be displayed. 

     

    May 6, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    TN 12th result live: Number of candidates appeared 

    A total of 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam, of whom 4,08,440 are female and 3,52,165 are male candidates. A transgender candidate also appeared in the exam.

    May 6, 2024 12:05 PM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for marks 

    The TN 12th HSE result 2024 is available on tnresults.nic.in. The direct link is posted above. 

    May 6, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    TN 12th result 2024 live: Pass percentage details 

    The overall pass percentage this year is 94.56%. Girls secured 96.44%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 92.37%.

    May 6, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    TN 12th result live: Login credentials required to check scores 

    Login credentials required to check TN 12th+2 result are registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

    May 6, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    TN 12th result 2024 live: How to check 

    • Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.
    • Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
    • Enter the required details and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

     

    May 6, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    TN 12th result live: Management wise performance 

    Aided: 95.49%

    Government: 91.02%

    Private: 98.70%

    May 6, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: District wise top performers 

    TIRUPPUR: 97.45%

    SIVAGANGAI, ERODE: 97.42%

    ARIYALUR: 97.25%

     

    May 6, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    TN 12th result 2024 live: Top district 

    This year Tiruppur district has scored highest pass percentage of 97.45%. 

    May 6, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    TN 12th result live: Stream wise pass percentage 

    Science stream: 96.35%

    Commerce stream: 92.46%

    Art: 85.67%

    Vocational: 85.85%

    May 6, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    TN 12th result 2024 live: Last 5 years pass percentage 

    2020: 92.34%

    2021: 100%

    2022: 93.76%

    2023: 94.03%

    2024: 94.56%

    May 6, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    TN 12th result live: Gender wise pass percentage 

    Boys pass percentage: 92.37%

    Girls pass percentage: 96.44%

    Transgender: 100%

    May 6, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Number of boys and girls appeared 

    For general stream, a total of 3,31,855 boys, 3,95,494 girls and 1 transgender candidate have appeared and for vocational stream 20,310 boys and 12,946 girls have appeared.

    May 6, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 26,352 students scored 100 marks in any subject

    This year a total of 26,352 students scored 100 marks in any subject for TN 12th result 2024. 

    May 6, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Number of students securing 100 percent marks in major subjects

    • Tamil: 35
    • English: 7
    • Physics: 633
    • Chemistry: 471
    • Biology: 652
    • Mathematics: 2587
    • Botany: 90
    • Zoology: 382
    • Computer Science: 6996
    • Commerce: 6142
    • Accounting: 1647
    • Economics: 3299
    • Computer applications: 2251
    • Business Mathematics and Statistics: 210
    May 6, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    T 12th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage in major subjects

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Check the pass percentage of major subjects in the +2 result below.

    Physics: 98.48% students pass

    Chemistry: 99.14%

    Biology: 99.35%

    Mathematics: 98.57%

    Botany: 98.86%

    Zoology: 99.04%

    Computer Science: 99.80%

    Commerce: 97.77%

    Accounting records: 96.61%

    May 6, 2024 10:13 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Science stream has the highest pass percentage

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Science stream has the highest pass percentage of students this year. 

    Science subjects: 96.35 per cent

    Commerce subjects: 92.46 per cent

    Arts: 85.67 per cent

    Vocational: 85.85 per cent

    May 6, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Over 2400 schools get 100% result

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: A total of 2478 schools have achieved 100 per cent result, meaning all candidates from those schools have cleared the board examination. Of these, 397 are government schools. 

    May 6, 2024 9:53 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of girls is higher, overall pass percentage also improves

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The pass percentage of girl candidates is 4.07 percentage points higher than boys. Further, the overall pass percentage (all genders combined) has improved this year.

    Pass percentage in 2024: 94.56 per cent

    Pass percentage in 2023: 94.03 per cent.

    May 6, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Li: TNDGE HSE +2 result highlights

    Appeared: 7,60,606 candidates

    Passed: 7,19,196

    Pass percentage: 94.56%

    Female candidates passed: 3,93,890 (96.44%)

    Male candidates passed: 3,25,305(92.37%)

    Third gender candidates passed: 1 (100%).

    May 6, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Over 7.6 lakh students took HSE +2 exam

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: A total of 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam, of whom 4,08,440 are female and 3,52,165 are male candidates. A transgender candidate also appeared in the exam. 

    May 6, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: 94.56% students pass Class 12

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: The overall pass percentage in Class 12 stands at 94.56 per cent.

    May 6, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: TNDGE HSE +2 result direct link

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Check your Class 12 result below:

    TN HSE (+2) result 2024 direct link

    May 6, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Declared

    The Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2024 has been announced. 

    May 6, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: tnresults.nic.in website showing error

    TN HSE Result 2024 Live: The official website for Tamil Nadu Class 12 result, tnresults.nic.in, is showing a “500 - Internal server error”. More details soon. 

    May 6, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Different methods to check marks

    TN HSE +2 result on official websites: At 9:30 am, students can check marks on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in

    Via SMS: The results of individual candidates will be sent via SMS to all registered mobile numbers.

    At schools: Students can also go to their schools to know about their results. 

    May 6, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024: Scores anytime now

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam result will be announced anytime now. The official time for the announcement of result is 9:30 am. 

    May 6, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check marks on tnresults.nic.in

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Check your TNDGE HSE (+2) scores by following these steps-

    • Open the result portal, tnresults.nic.in
    • Go to HSE or Class 12 result. 
    • Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on submit. 
    • On the next page, the result will be displayed. 
    May 6, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: TNDGE to send HSE (+2) result via SMS

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The TNDGE has informed that HSE or +2 results will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of candidates via SMS. Further, students can also check their Class 12 final exam results at their respective schools. 

    May 6, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Around 8 lakh students waiting

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Around 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam this year. The result of the HSE final exam will be declared at 9:30 am on tnresults.nic.in.

    May 6, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Scores soon on tnresults.nic.in

    TN 12th result soon on tnresults.nic.in
    TN 12th result soon on tnresults.nic.in

    TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Class 12 scores will be released soon on tnresults.nic.in

    May 6, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Will upward trend in pass percentage continue?

    TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Except for the Covid year, when all students were declared passed, an upward trend in the pass percentage was observed between 2019 and 23. Here is a look at the pass percentage in Class 12 in the last five years- 

    2019: 91.30% 

    2020: 92.34% 

    2021: 100% 

    2022: 93.80% 

    2023: 94.03 %

    May 6, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 30 minutes till HSC +2 result

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Thirty minutes till the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result. Scores will be announced at 9:30 am. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

    May 6, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Exam did not go well? Take the Supplementary exam later

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Students who do not pass the HSE (+2) annual examination will get another chance to clear it during the Supplementary examination. The TN HSE Supply exam will be held later this year, details of which are expected to be announced today along with the Supplementary examination results. 

    May 6, 2024 8:52 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: What if you are unable to check marks after announcement of result

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: If the result websites – tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in – become slow, or stops working, students must wait for some time as there is no alternative website. 

    With around 8 lakh students looking for results simultaneously, it is possible that some of them will not be able to get their marks right away. There is no need to panic as the scorecard links will start working normally after the traffic goes down. 

    May 6, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    TN 12th +2 Result 2024 Live: Keep your login details ready

    TN 12th +2 Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results releasing soon. Keep your login details ready to check marks online-

    1. Board exam registration number
    2. Date of birth. 
    May 6, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 12 marks 

    1. Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. 
    2. Open the HSE (+2) result page and enter your board exam registration number.
    3. Also, enter your date of birth in the requested format.
    4. Submit the information.
    5. On the next page, your TN 12th result will be displayed along with subject-wise marks. 
    May 6, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Live: 1 hour till Tamil Nadu +2 result

    TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Just an hour remaining till the announcement of Tamil Nadu board Class 12 results. Students can check their marks 9:30 am onwards on the following websites:

    • tnresults.nic.in 
    • dge.tn.gov.in 
    • dge1.tn.nic.in and 
    • dge2.tn.nic.in. 
    May 6, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results shortly

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The time for the announcement of DGE TN Class 12 results is approaching. The Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results will be declared at 9:30 am. Students will get their marks on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. 

    May 6, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for scores 

    tnresults.nic.in

    dge.tn.gov.in.

    May 6, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 12 scores 

    Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.

    Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 6, 2024 7:56 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check HSE +2 marks

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Here is the direct link to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results:

    TN HSE (+2) result direct link

    May 6, 2024 7:51 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Official time for announcement of scores

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The TN HSE (+2) result will be announced at 9 am on May 6, as per the official website. 

    May 6, 2024 7:45 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation, supplementary exam and photocopy of answer sheets

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The TNDGE will open the portal to apply for re-evaluation of results and photocopy of answer sheets. The board will also hold the supplementary exam later this year for unsuccessful students. More details expected after the announcement of result. 

    May 6, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check HSE +2 result on dge.tn.gov.in

    Go to dge.tn.gov.in. 

    Open the results page. 

    Look for the HSE +2 result page and open it. 

    Enter your registration number, date of birth. 

    Submit and check your HSE result

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
    News education board exams TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 94.56% pass DGE Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exam, direct link
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes