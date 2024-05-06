TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 94.56% pass DGE Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exam, direct link
TN 12th HSE +2 result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu results available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results have been declared. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the HSE (+2) or Class 12th results today, May 6. Students can now check the TN 12th result 2024 on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN 12th result 2024 direct link ...Read More
The results may also be available on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. This year, the TN 12th or HSE final exam was conducted from March 1st to March 22nd. The papers started at 10.15 am and ended at 1.15 pm on all days.
Candidates were given an additional 10 minutes to read the paper and 5 minutes for verification of particulars. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE examination and are eagerly waiting for the results.
Login credentials required to check TN 12th+2 result are registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)
You can check the TN HSE 12th +2 result live updates here.
TN 12th result live: What details required to check scores
TN 12th result live: Which stream has highest pass percentage this year?
Science stream has the highest pass percentage of students this year. Science subjects: 96.35 per cent
Commerce subjects: 92.46 per cent
Arts: 85.67 per cent
Vocational: 85.85 per cent
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for marks
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in.
TN 12th result 2024 live: Number of schools get 100% result
A total of 2478 schools have achieved 100 per cent result, meaning all candidates from those schools have cleared the board examination. Of these, 397 are government schools.
TN 12th result live: Details
Appeared: 7,60,606 candidates
Passed: 7,19,196
Pass percentage: 94.56%
TN 12th result 2024 live: How to check Class 12 results
- Open the result portal, tnresults.nic.in
- Go to HSE or Class 12 result.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on submit.
- On the next page, the result will be displayed.
TN 12th result live: Number of candidates appeared
A total of 7,60,606 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam, of whom 4,08,440 are female and 3,52,165 are male candidates. A transgender candidate also appeared in the exam.
The TN 12th HSE result 2024 is available on tnresults.nic.in. The direct link is posted above.
TN 12th result 2024 live: Pass percentage details
The overall pass percentage this year is 94.56%. Girls secured 96.44%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 92.37%.
TN 12th result live: Login credentials required to check scores
TN 12th result 2024 live: How to check
- Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TN 12th result live: Management wise performance
Aided: 95.49%
Government: 91.02%
Private: 98.70%
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: District wise top performers
TIRUPPUR: 97.45%
SIVAGANGAI, ERODE: 97.42%
ARIYALUR: 97.25%
TN 12th result 2024 live: Top district
This year Tiruppur district has scored highest pass percentage of 97.45%.
TN 12th result live: Stream wise pass percentage
Science stream: 96.35%
Commerce stream: 92.46%
Art: 85.67%
Vocational: 85.85%
TN 12th result 2024 live: Last 5 years pass percentage
2020: 92.34%
2021: 100%
2022: 93.76%
2023: 94.03%
2024: 94.56%
TN 12th result live: Gender wise pass percentage
Boys pass percentage: 92.37%
Girls pass percentage: 96.44%
Transgender: 100%
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Number of boys and girls appeared
For general stream, a total of 3,31,855 boys, 3,95,494 girls and 1 transgender candidate have appeared and for vocational stream 20,310 boys and 12,946 girls have appeared.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 26,352 students scored 100 marks in any subject
This year a total of 26,352 students scored 100 marks in any subject for TN 12th result 2024.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Number of students securing 100 percent marks in major subjects
- Tamil: 35
- English: 7
- Physics: 633
- Chemistry: 471
- Biology: 652
- Mathematics: 2587
- Botany: 90
- Zoology: 382
- Computer Science: 6996
- Commerce: 6142
- Accounting: 1647
- Economics: 3299
- Computer applications: 2251
- Business Mathematics and Statistics: 210
T 12th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage in major subjects
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Check the pass percentage of major subjects in the +2 result below.
Physics: 98.48% students pass
Chemistry: 99.14%
Biology: 99.35%
Mathematics: 98.57%
Botany: 98.86%
Zoology: 99.04%
Computer Science: 99.80%
Commerce: 97.77%
Accounting records: 96.61%
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Science stream has the highest pass percentage
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Over 2400 schools get 100% result
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of girls is higher, overall pass percentage also improves
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The pass percentage of girl candidates is 4.07 percentage points higher than boys. Further, the overall pass percentage (all genders combined) has improved this year.
Pass percentage in 2024: 94.56 per cent
Pass percentage in 2023: 94.03 per cent.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Over 7.6 lakh students took HSE +2 exam
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: 94.56% students pass Class 12
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: The overall pass percentage in Class 12 stands at 94.56 per cent.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: TNDGE HSE +2 result direct link
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Check your Class 12 result below:
TN 12th Result 2024 Declared
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2024 has been announced.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: tnresults.nic.in website showing error
TN HSE Result 2024 Live: The official website for Tamil Nadu Class 12 result, tnresults.nic.in, is showing a “500 - Internal server error”. More details soon.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Different methods to check marks
TN 12th Result 2024: Scores anytime now
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam result will be announced anytime now. The official time for the announcement of result is 9:30 am.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check marks on tnresults.nic.in
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Check your TNDGE HSE (+2) scores by following these steps-
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: TNDGE to send HSE (+2) result via SMS
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The TNDGE has informed that HSE or +2 results will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of candidates via SMS. Further, students can also check their Class 12 final exam results at their respective schools.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Around 8 lakh students waiting
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Around 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam this year. The result of the HSE final exam will be declared at 9:30 am on tnresults.nic.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Scores soon on tnresults.nic.in
TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Class 12 scores will be released soon on tnresults.nic.in
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Will upward trend in pass percentage continue?
TN 12th HSE Result 2024 Live: Except for the Covid year, when all students were declared passed, an upward trend in the pass percentage was observed between 2019 and 23. Here is a look at the pass percentage in Class 12 in the last five years-
2019: 91.30%
2020: 92.34%
2021: 100%
2022: 93.80%
2023: 94.03 %
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: 30 minutes till HSC +2 result
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Thirty minutes till the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result. Scores will be announced at 9:30 am. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Exam did not go well? Take the Supplementary exam later
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Students who do not pass the HSE (+2) annual examination will get another chance to clear it during the Supplementary examination. The TN HSE Supply exam will be held later this year, details of which are expected to be announced today along with the Supplementary examination results.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: What if you are unable to check marks after announcement of result
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: If the result websites – tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in – become slow, or stops working, students must wait for some time as there is no alternative website.
With around 8 lakh students looking for results simultaneously, it is possible that some of them will not be able to get their marks right away. There is no need to panic as the scorecard links will start working normally after the traffic goes down.
TN 12th +2 Result 2024 Live: Keep your login details ready
TN 12th +2 Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results releasing soon. Keep your login details ready to check marks online-
- Board exam registration number
- Date of birth.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 12 marks
TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Live: 1 hour till Tamil Nadu +2 result
TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Just an hour remaining till the announcement of Tamil Nadu board Class 12 results. Students can check their marks 9:30 am onwards on the following websites:
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge.tn.gov.in
- dge1.tn.nic.in and
- dge2.tn.nic.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results shortly
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The time for the announcement of DGE TN Class 12 results is approaching. The Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results will be declared at 9:30 am. Students will get their marks on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for scores
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 12 scores
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check HSE +2 marks
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Here is the direct link to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results:
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Official time for announcement of scores
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The TN HSE (+2) result will be announced at 9 am on May 6, as per the official website.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation, supplementary exam and photocopy of answer sheets
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: The TNDGE will open the portal to apply for re-evaluation of results and photocopy of answer sheets. The board will also hold the supplementary exam later this year for unsuccessful students. More details expected after the announcement of result.
TN 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check HSE +2 result on dge.tn.gov.in
