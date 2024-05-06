TN 12th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results have been declared. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the HSE (+2) or Class 12th results today, May 6. Students can now check the TN 12th result 2024 on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN 12th result 2024 direct link ...Read More

The results may also be available on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. This year, the TN 12th or HSE final exam was conducted from March 1st to March 22nd. The papers started at 10.15 am and ended at 1.15 pm on all days.

Candidates were given an additional 10 minutes to read the paper and 5 minutes for verification of particulars. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE examination and are eagerly waiting for the results.

Login credentials required to check TN 12th+2 result are registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

You can check the TN HSE 12th +2 result live updates here.