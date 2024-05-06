Tamil Nadu DGE 12th result 2024 out, how to check HSE +2 scores

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2024: The day of Tamil Nadu Class 12 results has finally arrived, with the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE Tamil Nadu) declaring the HSE or +2 final exam scores on Monday, May 6. The board released the scores of TN HSE examination which students can check on the websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. They need to use the registration number and date of birth as login credentials. TN HSE +2 result 2024 live updates. TN 12th result 2024 released, here's how to check Tamil Nadu board Class 12 marks on official website.(HT file)

Direct link to check Tami Nadu HSE +2 scores

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

TN 12th result 2024: Key points

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result date: May 6, 2024

Tn HSE (+2) result declared time: 9:30 am.

List of websites to check marks: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Login details: Board exam registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 result online?

Method 1

Go to tnresults.nic.in

Open the HSE (+2) result page

Key in your login credentials

Submit and view the scorecard.

Method 2

Open the board's official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the results tab.

Look for the Class 12 or HSE +2 result page. Open it.

Enter your board exam registration number, date of birth.

Submit and check your marks.

Download the result page and save a copy for later use.

After downloading your scorecard, check and ensure that all details mentioned in it are correct. If there is any error, inform it to your school.

The board will allow students to apply for re-evaluation of results and photocopy of answer sheets. More details will be revealed after the announcement of results. The board will also conduct a supplementary examination later this year for unsuccessful students.

In addition to the two websites mentioned above, the scores may be shared on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in as well.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam was held from March 1 to 22. Around 8 lakh students are waiting for the results.