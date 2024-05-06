 Tamil Nadu DGE 12th result 2024 out, how to check HSE +2 scores - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu DGE 12th result 2024 out, how to check HSE +2 scores

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2024: Students need to use the registration number and date of birth to check HSE results.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2024: The day of Tamil Nadu Class 12 results has finally arrived, with the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE Tamil Nadu) declaring the HSE or +2 final exam scores on Monday, May 6. The board released the scores of TN HSE examination which students can check on the websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. They need to use the registration number and date of birth as login credentials. TN HSE +2 result 2024 live updates.

TN 12th result 2024 released, here's how to check Tamil Nadu board Class 12 marks on official website.(HT file)
TN 12th result 2024 released, here's how to check Tamil Nadu board Class 12 marks on official website.(HT file)

Direct link to check Tami Nadu HSE +2 scores

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

TN 12th result 2024: Key points

  • Tamil Nadu Class 12 result date: May 6, 2024
  • Tn HSE (+2) result declared time: 9:30 am.
  • List of websites to check marks: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
  • Login details: Board exam registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 result online?

Method 1

Go to tnresults.nic.in

Open the HSE (+2) result page

Key in your login credentials

Submit and view the scorecard.

Method 2

Open the board's official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the results tab.

Look for the Class 12 or HSE +2 result page. Open it.

Enter your board exam registration number, date of birth.

Submit and check your marks.

Download the result page and save a copy for later use.

After downloading your scorecard, check and ensure that all details mentioned in it are correct. If there is any error, inform it to your school.

The board will allow students to apply for re-evaluation of results and photocopy of answer sheets. More details will be revealed after the announcement of results. The board will also conduct a supplementary examination later this year for unsuccessful students.

In addition to the two websites mentioned above, the scores may be shared on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in as well.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 final exam was held from March 1 to 22. Around 8 lakh students are waiting for the results.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Tamil Nadu DGE 12th result 2024 out, how to check HSE +2 scores
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On